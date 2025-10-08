Helix to Present New Population-Scale Genomic Research at ASHG 2025 Annual Meeting

Studies from clinico-genomic data from Helix Research Network® highlight how genomic insights are advancing research and clinical care impact across diverse therapeutic areas

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix , the leading enterprise genomics company, will unveil new clinical research and deliver a range of poster and platform presentations that highlight the importance of genomic insights at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2025 Annual Meeting from October 14-18, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Helix's latest research breakthroughs span a wide range of therapeutic areas – such as cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disease, mental health, and others – to drive precision clinical care and therapeutic development through the power of linked clinico-genomic data.

These findings are made possible by insights from Helix Research Network® (HRN), North America's largest precision health network. HRN insights accelerate genomic discoveries and translate them into real-world clinical impact, empowering health systems to pioneer precision medicine, improve patient outcomes, and lead in healthcare innovation. It comprises over 1.5M committed diverse patients with 500K sequenced exomes and over 12 years of longitudinal EHR data.

"Genomics continues to expand its impact across medicine," said William Lee, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer at Helix. "By uncovering genetic risk factors for conditions like familial hypercholesterolemia, and identifying how patients respond to mental health treatments, we can enable earlier interventions, more effective therapies, and more personalized care. These findings underscore how population-scale genomics is shaping real-world clinical practice to improve patient outcomes."

Clinical findings and platform presentations will be presented during the times listed below:

Poster & Platform Presentations

Hypercholesterolemia polygenic score modulates response to statin therapy



Thursday, October 16, from 2:15 - 2:30 p.m. ET in Ballroom West/Level 3



Presented by Liz Cirulli, PhD, Associate Director, Research

Using statistical associations from clinicogenomic datasets to resolve VUS



Wednesday, October 15, from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. ET in the Main Poster Area (2055W)



Presented by Matt Ferber, PhD, Senior Staff Scientist

Lynch syndrome in the general population: low clinical utility of genomic screening for PMS2 pathogenic variants



Wednesday, October 15 from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. ET in the Main Poster Area (5065F)



Presented by Kate Lynch, PhD, Senior Research Scientist

Impact of population genomic screening on patient behavior and care: changes in preventive screening behaviors among HBOC positive individuals



Wednesday, October 15, from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. ET in the Main Poster Area (3011W)



Presented by Cassie Hajek, MD, FACP, FACMG, Medical Director

Pharmacogenomic alleles associated with worse outcomes in patients receiving mental health treatment



Wednesday, October 15, from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. ET in the Main Poster Area (5098W)



Presented by Natalie Telis, PhD, Senior Research Scientist

Rare variant analysis of >2,500 traits in 1M participants across 3 large cohorts



Wednesday, October 15, from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. ET in the Main Poster Area (2042W)



Presented by Will Lee, PhD, Chief Science Officer

Clinical impact of inborn errors of immunity in adults



Thursday, October 16, from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. ET in the Main Poster Area (9081T)



Presented by Alexandre Bolze, PhD, Principal Scientist

Untangling the clinical impact of loss of function variants in the 2 APOB isoforms for population genomic screening



Friday, October 17, from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. ET in the Main Poster Area (9189F)



Presented by Kelly Schiabor Barrett, PhD, Senior Staff Scientist

Population genomic screening for familial hypercholesterolemia is associated with improved lipid management and control



Friday, October 17, from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. ET in the Main Poster Area (9230F)



Presented by Matt Levy, PhD, Senior Research Scientist

To join Helix at ASHG and learn more, please visit booth #2074.

About Helix:



Helix is the leading genomics and precision health organization. Helix enables health systems, life sciences companies, and payers to accelerate the integration of genomic data into patient care and therapeutic development. Learn more at www.helix.com .

