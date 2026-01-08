Helix Announces Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration with GSK to Drive Precision Medicine Development

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix , the leading enterprise genomics company, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with GSK , the global biopharma company. This agreement provides GSK access to Helix's continuously growing, deeply phenotyped GenoSphere™ cohorts that cover a wide range of disease areas.

Helix GenoSphere ™ cohorts consist of comprehensive Exome+® genomic and rich longitudinal clinical data, enhanced with third party medical, pharmacy, and mortality claims. Designed to accelerate Life Sciences research across the development cycle, these datasets are powered by Helix Research Network®, the largest and fastest growing precision health network in the world.

"We are looking forward to working with Helix as part of our strategy to integrate genetics and genomics as a core part of our decision making. Bringing Helix into our network of collaborations will greatly enable our work to understand the aetiology of disease, discover, develop and deliver medicines to patients," Robert Scott, VP of Human Genetics and Genomics, GSK.

"We are excited to establish this foundational collaboration with GSK," said James Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Helix. "The collaboration demonstrates the unparalleled scale and comprehensive utility of our platform to potentially help transform drug development across major therapeutic areas and further cements Helix's role as a catalyst for the future of precision medicine at a global level."

About Helix:



Helix is the leading enterprise genomics platform. The company transforms health systems and enables life science organizations to leverage the power of genomics across their enterprise, creating strategic value and fueling future growth. The Helix Research Network® – the world's largest precision health network – accelerates genomic discoveries and translates them into real-world clinical impact. Learn more at www.helix.com .

