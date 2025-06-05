Helius Medical Technologies Announces Pricing of $9.1 Million Public Offering

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, today announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 2,768,600 shares of its Class A common stock (or common stock equivalents), and warrants to purchase up to 2,768,600 shares of common stock, at a combined public offering price of $3.27 per share and accompanying warrants.

Each Warrant will expire two and one-half (2.5) years from the issuance, will be immediately exercisable upon issuance at an initial exercise price of $7.3575 per share, subject to adjustment on the First Reset Date and the Second Reset Date (as defined in the warrants) and subject to a floor price therein. The warrants may also be exercised on a zero cash exercise option pursuant to which the holder may exchange each warrant for 2.0 common shares.

Gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be $9.1 million. The offering is expected to close on June 6, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-287572) was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on June 4, 2025. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may also be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (212) 895-3745 or by email at syndicate@maximgrp.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are not based on historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “goal,” “aim” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the completion of the public offering. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties associated with the Company’s capital requirements to achieve its business objectives, availability of funds, the Company’s ability to find additional sources of funding, manufacturing, labor shortage and supply chain risks, including risks related to manufacturing delays, the Company’s ability to obtain national Medicare insurance coverage and to obtain a reimbursement code, the Company’s ability to continue to build internal commercial infrastructure, secure state distribution licenses, market awareness of the PoNS device, future clinical trials and the clinical development process, the product development process and the FDA regulatory submission review and approval process, other development activities, ongoing government regulation, and other risks detailed from time to time in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities regulators, which can be obtained from either at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements except to the extent required by law.

