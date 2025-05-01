Helio Genomics Presents Three Abstracts on Early Cancer Detection with a Blood-Based Test at the 2025 Digestive Disease Week in San Diego

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Helio Genomics ("Helio" or "the Company"), an AI-driven healthcare company specializing in diagnostics technology and test development for cancer detection, today announced that they will be presenting three different abstracts at the 2025 Digestive Disease Week Conference, held at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA from May 4-6, 2025.

Most notably, it will be the first showcase of a simulated longitudinal study comparing a multi-analyte blood-based test (HelioLiver) against ultrasound for the detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients with cirrhosis.

Poster Presentations (Tuesday May 6, 2025, 12:30-1:30pm PT):

Poster #1: Simulation of Longitudinal Ultrasound versus a Multi-Analyte Blood-Based Test for Detecting Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Patients with Cirrhosis (4254801), presented by Dr. Amit Singal, MD, MS, FAASLD - Professor of Medicine, UT Southwestern Medical Center

Poster #2: Cell-Free DNA Methylation Biomarkers for Evaluating Prognosis and Treatment Response in Patients with Hepatocellular Carcinoma (4254671), presented by Shivani Mahajan, Ph.D – Head of Computational Science at Helio Genomics.

Poster #3: CLiMB: A Prospective, Blinded, Multicenter U.S. Based Study Evaluating a Multi-Analyte Blood-Based Test for Detecting Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Patients with Liver Cirrhosis (4253880), presented by Dr. Richard Van Etten, MD, PhD – Director of the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCI and Chief Medical Advisor at Helio Genomics

Copies of the poster presentations will be available in the "Past Events" section on Helio's website at https://heliogenomics.com/news-and-events after the conference has concluded.

About Helio Genomics



Helio Genomics is a commercial stage, AI-driven healthcare company specializing in diagnostics technology and test development for cancer detection. HelioLiver is a multi-analyte blood test that evaluates cell free DNA (cfDNA) methylation patterns, serum protein markers, and demographic information for the detection of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). For more information, please visit our website at www.heliogenomics.com or www.linkedin.com/company/heliogenomics; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both locations.

