Heidelberg University Hospital expands its particle therapy program with IBA’s Proteus®ONE solution

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, August 20, 2025 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer and Heidelberg University Hospital (Universitätsklinikum Heidelberg AöR, UKHD) announce today that they have signed a contract to install a Proteus®ONE1 compact proton therapy solution to be located on the University campus in Heidelberg, Germany. The first payment has been received.

The acquisition of this Proteus®ONE system marks a strategic expansion of UKHD's particle therapy program, which has been treating patients since 2010, ensuring continued access to cutting-edge, highly targeted treatment for patients with cancer using the latest techniques in proton therapy. This investment further strengthens UKHD’s role as a global reference center for precision radiation oncology, combining scientific excellence with patient-centered innovation.

The contract between IBA and UKHD, following the successful completion of a purchasing procedure in accordance with both EU and German procurement rules, includes the supply of a Proteus®ONE system as well as multi-year operation and maintenance agreements. UKHD expects to start treating its first patients in the second half of 2030.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “We are proud to sign a contract with such a renowned and experienced institution, which is a demonstration of our differentiation in the particle therapy field. We look forward to collaborating with Heidelberg University Hospital’s professional team over the coming years, for the benefits of patients across Germany.”

Prof. Dr. med. Dr. rer. nat. Jürgen Debus, Chairman of the Board and Chief Medical Director at the Heidelberg University Hospital added: “Integrating IBA’s state-of-the-art equipment into our program will enable us to stay up to date with the latest proton therapy technologies. In particular, the Proteus®ONE system, with its optimized clinical workflow, will contribute to our objective to treat more patients with proton therapy.”

The typical end-user price for a Proteus®ONE system with a multi-year maintenance contract ranges between EUR 35 and 45 million.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About Universitätsklinikum Heidelberg AöR

Founded more than 600 years ago, Universitätsklinikum Heidelberg (UKHD) is a leading modern medical center in Europe and beyond, dedicated to high-quality patient care, cutting-edge research, and education. It plays a pivotal role in advanced precision medicine, particularly in the field of radiation oncology. UKHD has been a pioneer in particle therapy, having established the Heidelberg Ion-Beam Therapy Center (HIT), the first hospital based facility in Europe to offer both protons and heavy ions therapy.

More information can be found at: https://www.klinikum.uni-heidelberg.de

1 Proteus®ONE is the brand name of Proteus®235





