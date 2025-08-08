Heartflow, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartflow, Inc. (Heartflow) (Nasdaq: HTFL), a leader in AI technology for coronary artery disease (CAD), today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 16,666,667 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Heartflow. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Heartflow, are expected to be approximately $316.7 million. In addition, Heartflow has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,500,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 8, 2025 under the ticker symbol "HTFL.” The closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 11, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Stifel and Canaccord Genuity are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com ; Morgan Stanley, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com ; or Piper Sandler & Co., 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1300, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 800-747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Heartflow, Inc.

Heartflow is advancing coronary care by transforming coronary artery disease into a screenable, diagnosable, and manageable condition. Heartflow One is the only complete, non-invasive, precision coronary care platform providing patient insights throughout the guideline-directed CCTA pathway. The AI-driven platform — including Roadmap™ Analysis, FFR CT Analysis and Plaque Analysis — is supported by the ACC/AHA Chest Pain Guideline and backed by more than 600 peer-reviewed publications. Heartflow has helped clinicians manage over 400,000 patients worldwide.

Media Contact

Elliot Levy

elevy@heartflow.com