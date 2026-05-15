SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

HEALIOS K.K. to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

May 14, 2026 | 
2 min read

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEALIOS K.K. (“Healios”) is pleased to announce that Richard Kincaid, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City as follows:

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Time: 7:35AM EDT
Webcast: Click Here

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with Healios, please contact your Jefferies representative at healthcareconference@jefferies.com.

The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Healios website. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 60 days.

About Healios:

HEALIOS K.K. is Japan’s leading clinical stage biotechnology company harnessing the potential of stem cells for regenerative medicine. It aims to offer new therapies for patients suffering from diseases without effective treatment options. Healios is a pioneer in the development of regenerative medicines in Japan and owns proprietary, global platforms utilizing both somatic stem cells and iPS cells.

In the somatic stem cell field, Healios is developing HLCM051 (invimestrocel), a proprietary cell product comprised of multipotent adult progenitor cells (“MAPCs”) derived from the bone marrow of healthy adult donors. HLCM051 has been shown to exhibit powerful anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties with applicability in a range of disease states, is manufactured consistently at scale in 3D bioreactors, and has demonstrated both safety and suggested efficacy in hundreds of patients across multiple indications. Healios is seeking to advance HLCM051 on a global basis for ARDS, trauma, and ischemic stroke.

In the iPSC regenerative medicine field, Healios has developed HLCN061, a next generation NK cell treatment for solid tumors that has been functionally enhanced through gene-modification. These cells have demonstrated robust anti-tumor efficacy in animal models, benefit from a scalable 3D bioreactor manufacturing process, and are currently being prepared for initial human testing in collaboration with Akatsuki Therapeutics, Inc. The company has also established a proprietary, gene-edited “universal donor” induced pluripotent stem cell line to develop next generation regenerative treatments in immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, liver diseases, and other areas of severe unmet medical need.

Healios was established in 2011 and has been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange since 2015 (TSE Growth: 4593).
https://www.healios.co.jp/en

Contact:
U.S. Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Richard Kincaid
Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: ir@healios.jp

Company Name:HEALIOS K.K.
Representative:Hardy TS Kagimoto, Chairman & CEO
 (TSE Growth Code: 4593)



New York Events Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring outlook: job opportunities on BioSpace rise YOY, but layoffs affect thousands
May 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Abstract blue and purple DNA molecule helix and brain. Genetic biotechnology engineering concept. Low poly style design. Geometric background. Wireframe light graphic connection structure. Vector
ALS
QurAlis’ Phase 2 data bolster case for genetic approach to sporadic ALS
May 5, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Panoramic view of San Diego skyline with clear blue sky and calm ocean waters.
Cancer
AACR 2026: Combo therapies by Moderna, Marengo show promise in skin, breast cancer
April 28, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Andrea Park
Pictured: gene editing on DNA Background / Taylor
gene editing
Gene therapy leaders aim to help more Baby KJs with novel regulatory models
April 27, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie