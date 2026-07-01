Headlands Research Expands California Presence with Acquisition of Clinical Trials Research

Two Sacramento-area sites add 25 years of cardiometabolic expertise and over 300 completed trials to Headlands' network

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Headlands Research, a leading clinical trial site network, today announced the acquisition of Clinical Trials Research (CTR), a privately owned clinical research organization with locations in Sacramento and Lincoln, California. The sites will operate as Headlands Research - Sacramento and Headlands Research - CTR Lincoln.

"CTR brings something distinct in an acquisition: two established sites, a 25-year history, and a team that sponsors already know and trust," said Kyle Burtnett, Chief Executive Officer of Headlands Research. "By pairing that depth with Headlands' infrastructure, we advance our objective of being the partner of choice for pharmaceutical companies and CROs by providing additional capabilities and scale to our cardiometabolic therapeutic area."

CTR has conducted more than 300 Phase I-IV clinical trials with a consistent reputation for rapid study startup, strong patient recruitment, and high-quality data. The sites bring extensive experience running clinical trials across several indications, including high cholesterol, hypertension, heart failure prevention, obesity and overweight, type 2 diabetes, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, fatty liver disease, and chronic idiopathic constipation.

Jeffrey D. Wayne, MD leads CTR, having served as a principal investigator since 1992. A board-certified internist, Dr. Wayne earned his medical degree from the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine and serves as clinical faculty at the University of California, Davis School of Medicine. His research experience includes cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory conditions, and women's and men's health.

"Clinical research has been my career passion, and our team has built a trusted research practice," said Dr. Wayne. "Joining Headlands Research gives us the infrastructure and network to bring more patients into research, expand the therapeutic areas that we can offer our community, and maintain the quality our sponsors rely on."

To learn more about Headlands Research and its extensive network of research sites, visit headlandsresearch.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Headlands Research

Headlands Research is a leading clinical trial site organization with a mission to improve lives by advancing innovative medical therapies. The company operates a growing network of wholly owned clinical research sites across North America and Europe, providing sponsors and CROs with access to experienced investigators, diverse patient populations, and centralized operational support. Headlands conducts clinical trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including CNS, vaccines, metabolic diseases, obesity, respiratory disease, cardiometabolic disorders, and more.

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SOURCE Headlands Research