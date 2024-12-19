HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PRESENT AT THE 43RD ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY), today announced its participation in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. Jeffrey M. Dayno, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 11:15 a.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor page of Harmony’s website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa, we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Brennan Doyle

484-539-9700

bdoyle@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Cate McCanless

202-641-6086

cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmony-biosciences-to-present-at-the-43rd-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302334274.html

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences