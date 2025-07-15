Harmony Biosciences to Participate in H.C. Wainwright “HCW@Home” Series

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY), today announced that Harmony's management team will participate in the virtual H.C. Wainwright "HCW@Home" series on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To register in advance, please use this link. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor page of the Harmony Biosciences website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

