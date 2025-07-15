SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Harmony Biosciences to Participate in H.C. Wainwright “HCW@Home” Series

July 15, 2025 | 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY), today announced that Harmony's management team will participate in the virtual H.C. Wainwright "HCW@Home" series on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.



To register in advance, please use this link. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor page of the Harmony Biosciences website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.


Contacts

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Brennan Doyle
484-539-9700
bdoyle@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Cate McCanless
202-641-6086
cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com

Events Pennsylvania
Harmony Biosciences
