Hans Schambye Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of BOOST Pharma

Advancing development of lead candidate BT-101, a potential disease-modifying treatment for Brittle Bone Disease

Preparing for Phase III development following promising data showing reduced fractures in affected children

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOOST Pharma (“BOOST” or the “Company), a clinical‑stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, first‑in‑class off-the-shelf cell therapies for rare, debilitating pediatric skeletal diseases, today announced the appointment of seasoned biotech entrepreneur Hans Schambye, MD, PhD, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Hans currently serves on the Board of Directors of BOOST Pharma and has transitioned with immediate effect into his new role as Chief Executive Officer on a full-time basis.

Hans Schambye is a highly regarded biotech entrepreneur and operator with a proven record in building and leading companies from drug discovery to late-stage clinical development and pivotal value-creating milestones. He has extensive expertise in operational leadership, clinical program management, company growth, and financing and investor strategy. Hans joins BOOST Pharma from Galecto Inc., where he served as President and CEO, leading the company through significant scientific, clinical, and financial milestones, and raising more than $500 million.

This leadership transition occurs at a strategically important time for BOOST Pharma, as it advances BT‑101, its lead cell‑therapy candidate for osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), a rare genetic disorder also known as Brittle Bone Disease. OI causes extremely fragile bones, causing many individuals to experience recurrent fractures throughout their lives. In addition to frequent bone breaks, patients often face skeletal deformities, hearing impairment, and respiratory complications. Globally, OI affects an estimated 1 in 15,000 people.

BT‑101 targets the root causes of OI and has shown promising clinical data in a Phase I/II trial, including a >70% reduction in fractures in year one and ~78% reduction by year two, with the majority of patients experiencing no fractures at all in year two. The program is progressing towards Phase III trials in children with severe forms of OI (Type III and IV) and has the potential to offer disease-modifying treatment in a field where current therapies are only supportive.

Ingelise Saunders, Chair of BOOST Pharma, said: “Hans’ transition to CEO comes at a pivotal time for the company. With his deep scientific insight and seasoned operational leadership, Hans is uniquely positioned to accelerate clinical development through its next phase and drive long‑term value‑creation for BOOST.”

Hans Schambye, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of BOOST Pharma, commented: “BOOST Pharma brings together world‑class science, a truly exceptional team, and a late‑stage candidate with the potential to transform the lives of children with osteogenesis imperfecta. The strength of the BT‑101 data to date, combined with its path toward Phase III, is incredibly compelling. I am deeply motivated by what this company has already achieved and excited to help accelerate clinical development to address a clear unmet need.”

Hans currently serves as Chairperson of DANISH BIO and PreTT ApS and holds director positions at both BII and Tribune Therapeutics. His previous leadership roles include serving as CEO at ReceptIcon and Gastrotech Pharma A/S, as well as holding senior scientific and portfolio management positions at Maxygen in the United States. Hans also co-founded ProFound Pharma A/S, which was acquired by Maxygen, Inc.

Hans holds an MD from Odense University and a PhD in Medical Sciences from Copenhagen University. His early academic career at Stanford University and Copenhagen University produced foundational contributions in receptor biology.

About BOOST Pharma

BOOST Pharma ApS is a clinical‑stage biotechnology company developing novel, first‑in‑class off-the-shelf stem cell therapies for rare, debilitating pediatric skeletal diseases. The Company’s lead program, BT‑101, is an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapy for osteogenesis imperfecta, a severe rare bone disorder, and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the U.S. and Europe. BT‑101 is currently advancing toward a planned Phase III clinical trial.

BOOST is backed by a strong syndicate of life‑science investors, including Industrifonden, Karolinska Development, and Sound Bioventures, who support the Company’s strategy focused on high‑impact science, capital‑efficient development, and clear pathways to market. The Company is led by a team with deep experience in biotech innovation, clinical execution, and value creation. For further information, please visit https://boostpharma.com/.

About Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), also known as Brittle Bone Disease, is a rare and devastating genetic disorder characterized by extremely fragile bones, reduced bone mass, and frequent fractures, often beginning in infancy. Individuals with OI may experience dozens to hundreds of fractures over a lifetime, along with loose joints, weakened teeth, and significant skeletal deformities. Beyond bone fragility, people living with OI frequently face muscle weakness, fatigue, curved bones, scoliosis, respiratory complications, early‑onset hearing loss, and short stature, all contributing to substantial impacts on overall health and quality of life.

There are currently no FDA or EMA‑approved disease‑modifying therapies for OI; existing management is purely supportive, aimed at reducing fracture risk and preserving mobility. OI affects an estimated 1 in 15,000 people globally, underscoring the urgent need for safe and effective treatments.

