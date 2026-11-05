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Haemonetics Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results Available on Investor Relations Website

November 5, 2026 | 
2 min read

Financial release and supplemental presentation accessible online

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2027, which ended September 26, 2026, are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.haemonetics.com.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on November 5, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

  • Registration: Click here to register. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in details and a personalized PIN. While not required, joining 10 minutes prior to the event start time is recommended.
  • Live webcast: Access here or through the Investor Relations section of the Haemonetics website.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 5, 2026 and will remain accessible for one year via the webcast link above.

Earnings Materials:

Haemonetics has also posted the following materials on its Investor Relations website, which will be referenced during the conference call and webcast:

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our Apheresis business features proprietary technologies designed to enhance safety, yield, donor satisfaction and operational efficiency for plasma and blood collectors around the world. Our MedSurg business offers Blood Management Technologies to help inform treatment decisions and optimize the management of blood products, and Interventional Technologies, including advanced vascular closure systems and sensor-guided technologies, designed to drive procedural effectiveness and elevate the patient experience. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:

Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury

(781) 356-9763

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

David Trenk, Sr. Manager-Investor Relations

(203) 733-4987

david.trenk@haemonetics.com

Media Contact:

Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications

(781) 356-9776

josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-corporation-announces-second-quarter-fiscal-2027-financial-results-available-on-investor-relations-website-302930182.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

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