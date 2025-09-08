GSK begins shipping influenza vaccine doses for the 2025- 26 flu season in Canada

GSK supports seasonal flu immunization in Canada with domestic supply of Fluviral vaccine in advance of flu season

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - GSK Canada (GlaxoSmithKline Inc.) today announced it has started shipping doses of its trivalent seasonal influenza vaccine, Fluviral, to Canadian provinces in preparation for the 2025-26 flu season.

Fluviral is a trivalent vaccine for use in adults and children greater than 6 months of age to protect against influenza virus types A and B contained in the vaccine.i

Influenza, commonly referred to as the flu, is estimated to cause over 12,000 hospitalizations and 3,500 deaths each year in Canada, ranking it among the 10 leading causes of death in the country.ii According to Health Canada, annual vaccination is the most effective way to reduce the risk of flu and its potentially serious outcomes.iii The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends yearly vaccination for anyone aged six months or older who does not have contraindications, ideally before flu season starts.iv

Canada's supply of Fluviral is being produced at our vaccines manufacturing facility in Ste-Foy, Quebec, which has been providing influenza vaccine for Canadians since 1997. The site currently produces the majority share of Canada's seasonal influenza vaccine supply and, in the event of an influenza pandemic, is the primary supplier of the country's pandemic flu vaccine.

Every year, different strains of flu circulate during the season. The World Health Organization (WHO) studies worldwide trends and recommends the strains to be included in the annual flu vaccine.v For egg-based influenza vaccines for the 2025-26 flu season in the Northern Hemisphere, the WHO has recommended including an A/Victoria/4897/2022 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus, an A/Croatia/10136RV/2023 (H3N2)-like virus and a B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus.6 The supply of Fluviral for the 2025-26 season complies with these recommendations.

About Influenza

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild-to-severe illness and at times can lead to death.vi The most common symptoms are: fever, sore throat, coughing, general aches and pains, headaches, weakness and tiredness.vii

Anyone, including healthy people, can get the flu; however, it can be more serious for Indigenous Peoples, children younger than six, adults 65 years and older, people living in congregate care settings, pregnant women and people with pre-existing chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease.viii

About Fluviral

Fluviral is a trivalent, split-virion influenza vaccine for use in adults and children greater than 6 months of age to provide active immunization against disease caused by influenza virus types A and B contained in the vaccine.

For complete safety and product information, please consult the Product Monograph at http://www.gsk.ca

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.ca.

____________________ i Fluviral Product Monograph. Accessible at gsk.ca ii Government of Canada. Influenza (Flu): Prevention and risks. Accessible at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/flu-influenza/prevention-risks.html#a3 iii Government of Canada. Influenza (Flu). Accessible at: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/health-concerns/diseases-conditions/influenza-flu.html#flu iv Government of Canada. Flu (influenza): Get your flu vaccine. Accessible at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/flu-influenza/get-your-flu-shot.html v Government of Canada. Flu (influenza): Get your flu vaccine. Accessible at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/flu-influenza/get-your-flu-shot.html vi Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About Influenza. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about. vii Fluviral Product Monograph. Accessible at gsk.ca viii Government of Canada. Influenza (Flu): Prevention and risks. Accessible at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/flu-influenza/prevention-risks.html#a3

SOURCE GlaxoSmithKline Inc.