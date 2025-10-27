UniQure’s Huntington’s Breakthrough Brings Hope to Patients but Experts Urge Caution

There are some therapeutic areas where hope can be in particularly short supply. Maybe that’s why, when Dutch biotech uniQure announced highly positive three-year data from its gene therapy for Huntington’s disease last month, industry and mainstream media exploded with excitement, triumph and, most of all, hope—for patients and families facing one of the world’s most devastating diseases.

“We never in our wildest dreams would have expected a 75% slowing of clinical progression,” Sarah Tabrizi, professor of clinical neurology and director of the University College London Huntington’s Disease Center, told BBC News at the time.

Indeed, at three years, a single high dose of AMT-130 largely maintained the 80% benefit patients had seen at two years in the same trial, a result that “clearly exceeded expectations,” according to analysts at Stifel. uniQure’s shares rocketed up 248% on Sept. 24, as BBC News declared that Huntington’s had been successfully treated for the first time.

UniQure CEO Matt Kapusta has also been following reactions to the announcement on social media—through the eyes of his 16-year-old daughter, who, like most teenagers, gets her news from TikTok. “She’s forwarding me videos of family members telling their loved ones with Huntington’s about this and seeing the reaction,” he told BioSpace. “It’s really humbling. It really is.”

At the same time, Ignacio Munoz-Sanjuan, CEO and chairman at Rumi Scientific and president of the Huntington’s-focused non-profit Factor-H, cautioned against communicating the results in a way that generates unrealistic expectations at this stage of clinical development.

In an interview with BioSpace, he recalled a similar reaction to Roche’s tominersen, when the drug candidate was shown to lower mutant huntingtin (mHTT) levels in the cerebrospinal fluid. “I remember getting calls from people saying, ‘How can I access this drug?’ And it’s like, this drug is in Phase I,” he said. A Phase III trial of tominersen was ultimately halted due to a lack of efficacy and an unfavorable safety profile.

Early communications by clinicians “created a false expectation,” Munoz-Sanjuan said, referencing Tabrizi, as well as her colleague Ed Wild, specifically, “and they’ve done it again with uniQure.”

Imagining a Future

New hope is always sweetest on the heels of stark disappointment—something the Huntington’s community knows all too well. The past five years have seen clinical failures from Roche, Wave Life Sciences and Sage Therapeutics, and the folding of Huntington’s-focused Triplet Therapeutics, as drug developers struggled to strike a delicate balance of selectively lowering the mHTT protein while preserving the neuroprotective wild-type protein.

Caused by a CAG repeat in the first exon of the huntingtin (HTT) gene, Huntington’s is a genetic, neurodegenerative disease that strikes patients during the prime of their lives—typically in their 30s and 40s—and is passed down to half of the next generation.

“Children watch, through a teenager’s eyes, a parent slowly degenerating and losing a father or mother and then get older knowing that they’re at risk for it,” Kapusta said. “To have a genetic medicine that presents an option for them, where you have the potential to meaningfully slow the progression of the disease and give them years of independence, potentially, and valuable relationships and being in jobs . . . that’s what we hope.”

And just how long could AMT-130 slow disease progression? UniQure is currently conducting an analysis to find out, Kapusta shared. While acknowledging that these projections are difficult, he said “there’s really no biological reason why you would see a waning of effect” from the treatment. With gene therapies for liver-directed diseases, there is concern about loss of effect due to a relatively high cell turnover rate, Kapusta explained. But that shouldn’t be the case with AMT-130, which is delivered to the brain where “you really have a very slow turnover rate of neurons.”

In a note to investors on Sept. 24, Truist Securities wrote that uniQure’s 3-year data was a “rising tide [that] lifts all boats” and that “AMT-130’s results validate mHTT knockdown as a viable therapeutic strategy for HD,” with positive readthrough for programs in development by PTC Therapeutics and Wave Life Sciences.

Wave CEO Paul Bolno welcomed uniQure’s results. “The community really needed good news, because it has been a challenging area, and I think for everybody to see that there’s a path forward and hope is great,” he told BioSpace, adding that there’s a positive net effect on research.

“What we saw, and I think what others are seeing in the space too, is it means that more patients are interested in clinical trials. It means more people want to participate,” he said. “I think hope is very important for the community.”

Questions Remain

AMT-130’s data aren’t perfect, as both Munoz-Sanjuan and Bolno pointed out, and there remains plenty of room in the Huntington’s space for further candidates.

When it comes to challenges in uniQure’s data, Bolno noted the “highly selected patient population for gene therapy.” Because AMT-130 needs to be injected into the caudate nucleus—one of the regions of the brain most affected by mutant huntingtin—during a 12- to 18-hour brain surgery, the caudate needs to be a certain size, he explained. This, Bolno said, could mean that uniQure is selecting patients who “may actually have a much higher caudate than the natural history of that stage of disease,” meaning that they could be slow progressors.

And there is the intracranial surgery itself, which Bolno said “is not inconsequential.” In July 2022, uniQure reported suspected severe adverse reactions in two patients treated with higher-dose AMT-130 in the European Phase Ib/II study. Both patients had localized inflammatory responses and other related symptoms one to two weeks after their procedures, according to the company’s Q2 2022 update.

Bolno noted that Wave has demonstrated with its intrathecally administered antisense oligonucleotide WVE-003, “which is a lot less invasive and a lot less risky,” a dramatic decrease in mutant huntingtin protein. uniQure, on the other hand, did not show this effect in its most recent data readout.

In an article discussing the results, Munoz-Sanjuan wrote that despite AMT-130’s meeting the pivotal study’s key secondary endpoint of total functional capacity—which measures activities of daily living and independence—the difference of 0.6 points from baseline at three years does not meet the threshold of 1.2 required to be considered clinically meaningful. It is, however, an increase from the 0.3-point difference seen at the two-year mark, changes that “argue for a stabilization of the disease, as patients appear not to deteriorate,” he added.

Munoz-Sanjuan also pointed to the low number of participants who completed three years in the trial, writing that “with such a small number of individuals receiving the therapy, one or two people could be disproportionately contributing to the signals of protection demonstrated for the group average.”

The ultimate opportunity with a genetic disease like Huntington’s, Bolno added, is to treat patients before loss of function occurs. This is an opportunity he believes is possible with his own company’s approach, focused on allele specificity and wild-type huntingtin preservation.

Wave has reached alignment on a path to accelerated approval using the slowing of caudate atrophy as a clinical surrogate endpoint, Bolno said. The company is planning an investigational new drug submission for a Phase II/III study of WVE-003 this quarter, at which point timing for the next data readout will be provided.

Meanwhile, uniQure plans to submit a biologics license to the FDA in the first quarter of 2026, with an anticipated launch later next year. If approved, AMT-130 would be the first genetic treatment for Huntington’s—more than three decades after the discovery of the huntingtin gene.

“It’s great to slow disease progression,” Bolno said. “No doubt, in a disease that is this devastating, slowing those rates are important.”