Grifols Supports AlphaDetect to Accelerate Detection of Alpha-1

The sponsorship will help expand proven strategies to consistently detect a genetic, irreversible, and progressive condition in patients with liver and/or lung disease.

DURHAM, N.C., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaDetect, the nonprofit detection organization powered and funded by the Alpha-1 Foundation (A1F), today announced Grifols, a long-standing supporter of the Alpha-1 community and advocate for testing, as an inaugural industry sponsor. Grifols' support further strengthens efforts to accelerate routine targeted detection of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1) in people impacted by liver and/or lung disease, consistent with clinical practice guidelines.

AlphaDetect is committed to identifying all individuals at risk for this progressive, irreversible genetic condition by increasing awareness and eliminating barriers to detection. Grifols' sponsorship underscores its ongoing commitment to Alpha-1 detection and strengthens the unified, unprecedented industry collaboration supporting AlphaDetect's mission.

AlphaDetect will provide free genetic testing for Alpha-1 in their proprietary laboratory, at no cost to insurance or patients. In addition, AlphaDetect provides support from a committed engagement team for healthcare providers. These efforts will increase and expand the availability of Alpha-1 detection tools and support at the practice level while also partnering with healthcare providers to strategically advance protocols and technologies across healthcare systems.

"Grifols is proud to serve as an inaugural sponsor of AlphaDetect. We are truly excited to join the Alpha-1 Foundation's efforts to increase awareness as well as access to the tools needed for Alpha-1 detection," said Chris Healey, Grifols' Sr. Vice President, North America Affairs & Global Patient Advocacy. "More than 1.5 million people have been screened for Alpha-1 through the Grifols testing program that continues today. Given that 90% remain undetected, more remain at risk. Expanding efforts will significantly accelerate detection. Our sponsorship underscores our commitment to patients and their families by expanding access to testing and information to help ensure that no individual with Alpha-1 is left behind."

"Alpha-1 is a progressive, genetic lung and liver condition where delays in detection may have real, irreversible consequences," said Julie Murray, CEO of AlphaDetect. "The ability to scale proven approaches to identifying at-risk patients, quickly and systematically, can inform timely decisions for those impacted. The support and commitment from Grifols are important and meaningful as we continue to advance Alpha-1 detection."

Alpha-1 remains significantly underdiagnosed, with more than 90% of affected individuals estimated to be unidentified. It is also the leading known genetic risk factor for COPD and is associated with liver disease in both children and adults. Importantly, detection also provides a point of entry into the Alpha-1 community, opening the door to the comprehensive information, support, and resources needed for the journey ahead.

"This support builds on Grifols' three-decade-long commitment to the Alpha-1 community and represents an important step forward in how we advance detection," said Scott Santarella, CEO of the Alpha-1 Foundation. "By expanding these efforts through AlphaDetect, we can identify more individuals earlier and deliver on A1F's mission of improving their lives."

The latest clinical guidelines recommend testing for Alpha-1 in all individuals with COPD, treatment-resistant asthma, or unexplained liver disease. Yet real-world results fall far short of this. AlphaDetect is committed to closing the gap. Grifols' sponsorship and commitment will help AlphaDetect scale efforts to enhance provider education, broaden detection strategies, and work across the Alpha-1 community to identify individuals with Alpha-1.

About AlphaDetect

AlphaDetect, founded in 2025, accelerates detection to uncover everyone genetically at risk for Alpha-1. Located in Durham, NC, AlphaDetect will operate as a limited liability company and a non-profit subsidiary of Alpha-1 Foundation, holding tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code.

For more information, visit https://alpha1.org/alphadetect/

Contact: Cindy Machles

917-453-9760

Email: cmachles@alphadetect.org

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. The company develops and produces essential plasma medicines and other innovative biopharmaceuticals to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions in more than 110 countries. Grifols also provides a comprehensive portfolio of solutions in transfusion medicine while supplying biological materials for research and further manufacturing. In addition, the company also supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with more than 25,000 employees in more than 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety, and ethical leadership.

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com.

Contact: Grifols Press Office

media@grifols.com

About the Alpha-1 Foundation

The Alpha-1 Foundation, founded in 1995, is committed to finding a cure for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1) and to improving the lives of people affected by the condition worldwide. A1F has invested over $100 million to support Alpha-1 research and programs at 130 institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

For more information, visit alpha1.org

Contact: Jeanne Kushner

Senior Director of Communications & Policy

877-228-7321

jkushner@alpha1.org

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SOURCE Alpha-1 Foundation