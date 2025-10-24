SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Grifols

NEWS
Pictured: Alzheimer's disease illustration/iStock,
Drug Development
Araclon’s Alzheimer’s Vaccine Shows Clean Safety Profile in Phase II Analysis
While the trial was designed to test safety and not efficacy, patients treated with Araclon Biotech’s experimental ABvac40 vaccine saw a 38% drop in disease progression compared to placebo.
October 25, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Grifols Slashes 2,000 U.S. Jobs in Efficiency Bid
Spanish drugmaker Grifols announced a comprehensive plan Wednesday to improve its efficiency and cost-effectiveness – a move that will reportedly cost some 2,000 U.S. jobs.
February 16, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Deals
Like COVID, Life Science Industry Finances Gain and Lose Strength
Life Science industries are seeing massive financial fluctuations in how they’re handling the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is some optimism of a recovery by biopharma executives.
May 6, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Courtesy of LightFieldStudios/Getty Images
Drug Development
Grifols’ Araclon Reveals Promising Mid-stage Alzheimer’s Vaccine Data
Araclon Biotech of Spain revealed positive data from the first part of a phase II trial for its immunotherapeutic vaccine to prevent Alzheimer’s disease- ABvac40.
March 15, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jazmine Colatriano
Global Roundup: UK Expands Life Sciences Ecosystem with Formation of We Are Pioneering Group
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates on their businesses and pipelines.
April 28, 2021
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioCapital
Clinical Catch-Up: March 8-12
It was another busy week for clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look including trials for COVID-19, migraine, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, HIV and more.
March 12, 2021
 · 
10 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioSpace Global Roundup, March 11
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates on their businesses and pipelines.
March 10, 2021
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioSpace Global Roundup, Sept. 10
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates on their businesses and pipelines.
September 9, 2020
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Deals
Grifols to Acquire Remaining Alkahest Stock for $146 Million
The transaction, which is set to conclude in early 2021, will give Grifols access to Alkahest’s four product candidates.
September 8, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Krystle Vermes
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
IBL International collaborates with Grifols on advanced biomarker panels
April 9, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Grifols Pioneers High-Tech Analysis of Plasma Bank to Detect Early Signs of Parkinson’s Disease
January 14, 2025
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Grifols Receives FDA Approval to Treat Surgical Bleeding in Pediatric Patients With its Fibrin Sealant Solution
October 29, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Grifols Partners with BARDA for Proof-of-Concept Testing of Ocular Immunoglobulin as Treatment for Sulfur Mustard-Induced Eye Injury
October 23, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
GigaGen Awarded U.S. BARDA Contract to Develop Recombinant Polyclonal Antibody Therapies for Botulinum Neurotoxins and an Additional Biothreat
October 4, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Grifols receives expanded XEMBIFY® (immune globulin subcutaneous human-klhw) label in U.S., strengthening its Ig portfolio for patients
July 29, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Grifols 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC
April 19, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Policy
Grifols Procleix ArboPlex Assay® Receives CE Mark, the First and Only 4-in-1 NAT for Arbovirus Screening
April 4, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Grifols announces positive topline phase 3 fibrinogen clinical trial results
February 14, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Lone Star Bio
AIS Healthcare’s Advanced Infusion Care Announces Joint Study with Grifols to Continue Improving Patient Care
October 23, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Load More