While the trial was designed to test safety and not efficacy, patients treated with Araclon Biotech’s experimental ABvac40 vaccine saw a 38% drop in disease progression compared to placebo.
Spanish drugmaker Grifols announced a comprehensive plan Wednesday to improve its efficiency and cost-effectiveness – a move that will reportedly cost some 2,000 U.S. jobs.
Life Science industries are seeing massive financial fluctuations in how they’re handling the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is some optimism of a recovery by biopharma executives.
Araclon Biotech of Spain revealed positive data from the first part of a phase II trial for its immunotherapeutic vaccine to prevent Alzheimer’s disease- ABvac40.
Biopharma and life sciences companies from across the globe provide updates on their businesses and pipelines.
It was another busy week for clinical trial announcements. Here’s a look including trials for COVID-19, migraine, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, HIV and more.
The transaction, which is set to conclude in early 2021, will give Grifols access to Alkahest’s four product candidates.
