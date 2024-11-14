Greywolf Appoints Darlene Deptula-Hicks as Chief Financial Officer

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greywolf Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing novel antigen modulation technology that controls T cells to guide the immune system, has appointed Darlene Deptula-Hicks as Chief Financial Officer. An accomplished biotech and healthcare executive, Ms. Deptula-Hicks most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX), which she took public on the NASDAQ in 2020, through to the successful sale of the company in 2023.





“I’m delighted to officially welcome Darlene as our Chief Financial Officer and I am excited about the impact she will bring to Greywolf as we progress our first-in-class antigen modulators through the clinic,” said Peter Joyce, CEO & Co-founder of Greywolf Therapeutics. “Darlene’s extensive biotech financing and US public company experience will be instrumental in helping us to achieve our growth ambitions and strengthen our ability to deliver our first-in-class treatments to patients.”

Ms. Deptula-Hicks brings over 30 years of corporate finance, capital markets, M&A, accounting and investor relations experience within publicly listed US companies and private healthcare and biotech companies. Recently and prior to F-Star, she worked in CFO roles across numerous biotech and pharmaceutical companies, including Normunity, Northern Biologics, Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) and T2 Biosystems, (TTOO) and has a longstanding track record of growing companies and raising capital in public and private equity markets. She also currently serves on the boards of Abcuro and Avacta Therapeutics.

“I am thrilled to be joining Greywolf at this exciting time and see great potential in its novel antigen modulation technology to address the growing need for more efficacious therapies for patients.” said Ms. Deptula-Hicks, “It’s exciting to be part of an energized, growing organization and I am looking forward to working alongside Peter and the team to build on our recent financial and operational success.”

About Greywolf Therapeutics

Greywolf Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company advancing novel antigen modulation technology which controls T cells to guide the immune system. Greywolf’s technology modulates antigen presentation, flicking a switch inside cells to alter their appearance to the immune system and the company is progressing first-in-class antigen modulators to treat people living with autoimmune disorders, cancer and infectious diseases.

The company’s lead antigen modulator (GWRD5769) delivered strong results during a phase I/II trial in oncology, demonstrating proof-of-mechanism and target engagement, while the company’s second (GRWD0715) is accelerating through preclinical development as a potential treatment within autoimmunity.

Greywolf is headquartered in Oxford, UK.

