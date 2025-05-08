Gossamer Bio to Present Preclinical Data at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International Conference

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$GOSS--Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), today announced that the Company will present a poster at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International Conference, taking place from May 16th through 21st, in San Francisco, California.

Poster Presentation

Title: Seralutinib in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: Exploring Mechanisms of Reverse Remodeling Versus Vasodilation

Poster Number: P920

Session: A76 Finger on the Pulse: Cardiopulmonary Dysfunction in Lung Disease

Date: Sunday, May 18th

Time: 11:30am – 1:15pm PDT

Location: Area G, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone Center

Following its presentation at the ATS 2025 International Conference, the poster will also be made available on the “Posters & Publications” section of the Gossamer Bio website at gossamerbio.com/science/posters-and-presentations/.

Gossamer Bio and the Chiesi Group are jointly developing seralutinib under a global collaboration agreement.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients living with, pulmonary hypertension.

