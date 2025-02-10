SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Gossamer Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - February 7, 2025

February 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), today announced that the Compensation Committee of Gossamer’s Board of Directors approved the grant, effective February 5, 2025, to three non-executive employees of non-qualified stock option awards to purchase up to an aggregate of 510,000 shares of the Company’s common stock under the Gossamer Bio, Inc. 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (“2023 Inducement Plan”). The awards were granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with Gossamer in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).


The options have an exercise price of $1.15 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Gossamer’s common stock as reported by The Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 5, 2025. The options have a ten-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the shares vesting in a series of 36 successive monthly installments thereafter, subject to each employee’s continued employment with Gossamer on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2023 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grants.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients living with, pulmonary hypertension.

Contacts

For Investors and Media:
Bryan Giraudo, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Gossamer Bio Investor Relations
ir@gossamerbio.com

Southern California Compensation
Gossamer Bio
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.
Approvals
Ionis’ Tryngolza Becomes First FDA-Approved Therapy for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome
December 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
illustration of lymphocytes
CAR T
CAR T and Related Therapies Home In on Autoimmune Disease
November 4, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Shawna Williams