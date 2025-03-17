GoodRx Appoints Aaron Crittenden as President of Rx Marketplace and Scott Pope, PharmD, as Chief Pharmacy Officer and Head of Clinical Engagement

Accomplished healthcare executives will work to drive growth, strengthen industry partnerships, and enhance pharmacy innovation at GoodRx

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Aaron Crittenden as President of Rx Marketplace and Scott Pope, PharmD, as Chief Pharmacy Officer and Head of Clinical Engagement, effective immediately.





Aaron will be responsible for the management and financial performance of GoodRx’s Rx Marketplace offering, working with key retail pharmacy, pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), employer, and manufacturer partners. He will also play a critical role in shaping GoodRx’s long-term growth strategy and serve as a strategic advisor to the CEO and President, helping to guide the company’s broader vision and business priorities.

Since joining GoodRx in 2020, Aaron has played a pivotal role in building and scaling the business across multiple leadership positions. As Head of Manufacturer Solutions and then Chief Revenue Officer, Aaron helped launch the company’s Pharma Manufacturer Solutions offering and played a key role in growing revenue to $100M+ in just a few years. Prior to GoodRx, he founded ReMy Health, where he developed automation solutions for affordability programs and specialty medication access, and contributed to developing the infrastructure behind the PillPack data network. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Allscripts, where he was responsible for oversight of electronic prescribing, pharma and pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) innovation, and its patient portal business.

Scott will be responsible for all aspects of GoodRx’s relationships with physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and all healthcare professionals, including marketing and product development. This includes pharmacy strategy, clinical engagement, and industry partnerships.

By joining GoodRx, Scott will continue his nearly 30 years of successful service in the U.S. healthcare system. His diverse experience ranges from providing direct patient care to executive level leadership, growing revenue streams, enhancing patient care, scaling infrastructure, and forging industry partnerships for companies including Premier, Inc., Hitachi, In Scope Ventures, and more.

“Our path forward is laser-focused on improving the prescription experience for all stakeholders, from the retail pharmacies looking to innovate and drive profitability to the healthcare professionals seeking affordable medication solutions for their patients so they can adhere to their treatment plans,” said Wendy Barnes, Chief Executive Officer and President of GoodRx. “I’m confident Aaron and Scott are the right leaders to help us deliver against these key business priorities and accelerate our efforts to fill gaps in insurance coverage and reduce friction across the healthcare system.”

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., used by nearly 30 million consumers and over one million healthcare professionals annually. Uniquely situated at the center of the healthcare ecosystem, GoodRx connects consumers, healthcare professionals, payers, PBMs, pharma manufacturers, and retail pharmacies to make saving on medications easier. By reducing friction and inefficiencies, GoodRx helps consumers save time and money when filling prescriptions so they can get the care they deserve. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped Americans save over $85 billion on the cost of their medications.

