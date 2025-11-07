SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Globus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

November 6, 2025 | 
24 min read

AUDUBON, Pa., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

  • Worldwide net sales were $769.0 million, an increase of 22.9%, or an increase of 22.3% on a constant currency basis
  • Base business, excluding Nevro, net sales were $669.8 million, an increase of 7.0%, or an increase of 6.5% on a constant currency basis
  • GAAP net income for the quarter was $119.0 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.88 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.18, increasing 134.0% and 42.6%, respectively

“We are pleased with the strength of our overall results and continued progress throughout the company,” commented Keith Pfeil, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Q3 revenue rose 23%, driven by 10% growth in our US Spine business, as momentum accelerated during the quarter with broad based demand across our products and geographies. Our recently acquired Nevro business continued to exceed expectations, underscoring the strength of our integration strategy, as we position this business for future growth. Strength in revenue translated into enhanced earnings and profitability, with meaningful improvements in adjusted gross margins and operating expenses, reflecting both synergy capture and operating leverage from the NuVasive merger and Nevro acquisition. Looking ahead, we remain focused on finishing 2025 strong, with a clear path toward consistent organic growth through innovation, disciplined execution and delivering differentiated technologies that improve patient outcomes.”

“Our third quarter results highlight our ability to balance growth with operational efficiency and synergy execution. We achieved record non-GAAP free cash flow of $213.9 million in the quarter, up 24% quarter-over-quarter and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.18, growing 43% compared to the prior year quarter,” commented Kyle Kline, Chief Financial Officer. “We’ve executed share repurchases of $40 million this past quarter, bringing our total repurchases to $255.5 million through the first nine months of 2025, further demonstrating our confidence in the business and our commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Worldwide net sales for the third quarter of 2025 were $769.0 million, an as-reported increase of 22.9% over the third quarter of 2024. U.S. net sales for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 24.6% compared to the third quarter of 2024. International net sales increased by 16.5% over the third quarter of 2024 on an as-reported basis and increased by 13.5% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $119.0 million, an increase of 129.5% over the same period in the prior year. The increase in GAAP net income was primarily driven by higher sales of $143.3 million, with sales from the recently acquired Nevro contributing $99.3 million. GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter was $0.88, compared to $0.38 for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 134.0%. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2025, which excludes, among other costs, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition-related costs, provision for litigation, and restructuring-related costs, was $1.18, compared to $0.83 in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 42.6%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $249.7 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $213.9 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Retrospectively, as of January 1, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development costs as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net income.

2025 Annual Guidance

The Company increased its guidance for full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $2.86 to $2.90 billion from the previous range of $2.80 to $2.90 billion, and increased its guidance for non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.75 to $3.85 from the previous range of $3.00 to $3.30. The Company now expects its Nevro acquisition to be accretive to earnings in 2025.

Conference Call Information

Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its third quarter 2025 results with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investors page of Globus Medical’s website at http://www.investors.globusmedical.com/news-events/events-webcasts.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The audio archive will be available after the call on the Investor page of the Globus Medical website.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency acquisition-related impacts, bargain purchase gains, and gains and losses from strategic investments, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. We no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Merger and acquisition related costs represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, retention bonus, duplicative costs and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees. Restructuring related costs include severance, retention bonus, accelerated stock-based compensation expense, legal and tax fees for legal entity reorganization and costs associated with consolidating facilities. We also adjusted for certain foreign currency impacts related to the acquisition costs and gains/losses on strategic investments within other assets as we believe these impacts are not a measure of our operating performance.

In addition, for the period ended September 30, 2025 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency impacts, gains and losses from strategic investments, bargain purchase gains, certain valuation allowance releases on deferred tax assets, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. We no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP net income. We also present Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the impacts of any inventory acquisition-related costs within cost of goods sold. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of the foregoing items, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended September 30, 2025 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We are also presenting base business sales and base Adjusted EBIDTA, excluding the contribution from the recently acquired Nevro Corp., and subsidiaries. We believe these provide insight to how the Company is performing without the impact of our most recent acquisition. Finally, we are also presenting a measure of sales on a day-adjusted basis. This represents a calculation of sales using a comparable number of selling days as in the previous period.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP free cash flow, non-GAAP net sales growth on a constant currency basis, base business sales and base Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the contribution from the recently acquired Nevro Corp., and day-adjusted basis sales are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

             
GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
             
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)2025 2024 2025
 2024
Net sales$769,048  $625,705  $2,112,511  $1,862,062 
             
Cost of Sales and Operating expenses:            
Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles) 252,533   270,515   696,695   772,042 
Research and development 38,067   35,380   111,083   130,346 
Selling, general and administrative 313,597   240,062   860,018   728,195 
Amortization of intangibles 29,843   30,076   88,834   89,461 
Acquisition-related costs (2,713)  (3,617)  31,500   12,535 
Restructuring costs 358   5,191   13,905   23,766 
             
Operating income/(loss) 137,363   48,098   310,476   105,717 
             
Other income/(expense), net:            
Interest income/(expense), net 1,455   (775)  3,829   (5,004)
Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) (161)  10,279   4,147   (5,795)
Bargain purchase gain 3,800      114,361    
Other income/(expense) 1,537   (570)  3,022   1,137 
Total other income/(expense), net 6,631   8,934   125,359   (9,662)
             
Income/(loss) before income taxes 143,994   57,032   435,835   96,055 
Income tax provision/(benefit) 25,028   5,196   38,561   19,576 
             
Net income/(loss)$118,966  $51,836  $397,274  $76,479 
             
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax:            
Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities 30   912   347   1,783 
Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) 658   3,976   17,441   1,446 
Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 688   4,888   17,788   3,229 
Comprehensive income/(loss)$119,654  $56,724  $415,062  $79,708 
             
Earnings per share:            
Basic$0.88  $0.38  $2.93  $0.56 
Diluted$0.88  $0.38  $2.90  $0.56 
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic 134,502   135,615   135,484   135,390 
Diluted 135,394   138,062   137,219   137,245 
                


GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
       
 September 30, December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share values)2025 2024
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents$371,769  $784,438 
Short-term marketable securities 18,754   105,619 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $27,406 and $15,505, respectively 619,116   557,697 
Inventories 771,538   659,233 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74,177   49,640 
Income taxes receivable 69,007   20,633 
Total current assets 1,924,361   2,177,260 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $646,664 and $545,786, respectively 577,791   561,909 
Operating lease right of use assets 59,411   49,647 
Long-term marketable securities 16,684   66,134 
Intangible assets, net 773,902   795,117 
Goodwill 1,434,291   1,432,387 
Other assets 76,838   75,096 
Deferred income taxes 232,362   94,200 
Total assets$5,095,640  $5,251,750 
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable$87,227  $75,118 
Accrued expenses 325,924   260,591 
Operating lease liabilities 14,355   10,249 
Income taxes payable 1,285   10,725 
Senior convertible notes    443,351 
Business acquisition liabilities 18,900   33,739 
Deferred revenue 18,267   22,140 
Total current liabilities 465,958   855,913 
Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 78,247   89,496 
Operating lease liabilities 104,988   83,588 
Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities 22,538   23,889 
Other liabilities 25,084   21,531 
Total liabilities 696,815   1,074,417 
       
Equity:      
Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 112,175,355 and 114,990,219 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 112   115 
Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 22   22 
Additional paid-in capital 3,095,279   3,031,244 
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 10,927   (6,861)
Retained earnings 1,292,485   1,152,813 
Total equity 4,398,825   4,177,333 
Total liabilities and equity$5,095,640  $5,251,750 
        


GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
      
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
(In thousands)2025 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:     
Net income$397,274  $76,479 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:     
Bargain purchase gain (114,361)   
Acquired in-process research and development    12,613 
Depreciation and amortization 207,831   185,796 
Amortization of premiums on marketable securities (474)  (119)
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 15,988   16,194 
Amortization of inventory fair value step-up 12,973   168,097 
Amortization of 2025 Notes fair value step-up 6,658   19,973 
Stock-based compensation expense 38,361   42,284 
Allowance for expected credit losses 5,311   15,667 
Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities 2,668   8,608 
Change in deferred income taxes 525   (92,723)
(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 8,438   2,687 
Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities (16,425)  (18,084)
Net (gain)/loss from foreign currency adjustment (14,621)  (2,354)
(Increase) decrease in:     
Accounts receivable 11,971   (100,545)
Inventories (17,420)  (17,973)
Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,689)  (3,108)
Increase (decrease) in:     
Accounts payable (654)  1,294 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,442   389 
Income taxes payable/receivable (57,936)  (4,876)
Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 504,860   310,299 
Cash flows from investing activities:     
Purchases of marketable securities (37,109)  (13,366)
Maturities of marketable securities 58,630   47,746 
Sales of marketable securities 115,608   9,644 
Purchases of property and equipment (118,482)  (98,318)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets (252,546)  (17,635)
Acquisition of intangible assets (9,666)   
Proceeds from credit facility 20,000    
Repayment of borrowings from credit facility (20,000)   
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (243,565)  (71,929)
Cash flows from financing activities:     
Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities (11,240)  (37,003)
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 26,999   41,156 
Payments related to tax withholdings for share-based compensation (2,698)  (6,795)
Repurchase of common stock (255,451)  (84,787)
Repayment of senior convertible notes (449,985)   
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (692,375)  (87,429)
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 18,411   4,533 
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (412,669)  155,474 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 784,438   467,292 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$371,769  $622,766 
      
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:     
Income taxes paid, net$95,096  $117,474 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:     
Accrued purchases of property and equipment$13,454  $4,802 
        


Supplemental Financial Information

Net Sales by Product Category:
                
 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 September 30,
(In thousands)2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Musculoskeletal Solutions$741,009  $587,402  $2,027,124  $1,755,011 
Enabling Technologies 28,039   38,303   85,387   107,051 
Total net sales$769,048  $625,705  $2,112,511  $1,862,062 
                


Liquidity and Capital Resources:
        
 September 30,
 December 31,
(In thousands)2025
 2024
Cash and cash equivalents$371,769  $784,438 
Short-term marketable securities 18,754   105,619 
Long-term marketable securities 16,684   66,134 
Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities$407,207  $956,191 
        

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include Acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to the non-GAAP financial measures. As previously disclosed, the Company incurred $12.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 for the Acquisition of in-process research and development, which, when it was previously included, resulted in a 0.6% impact on Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales and $0.09 on Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:
            
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
(In thousands, except percentages)2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income/(loss)$118,966  $51,836  $397,274  $76,479 
Interest (income)/expense, net (1,455)  775   (3,829)  5,004 
Provision for income taxes 25,028   5,196   38,561   19,576 
Depreciation and amortization 71,126   66,947   207,831   185,796 
EBITDA 213,665   124,754   639,837   286,855 
Stock-based compensation expense 11,528   11,356   37,838   36,530 
Provision for litigation, net 28,261   (676)  24,353   628 
Merger and acquisition-related costs (1) 4,678   61,160   46,177   185,160 
Net (gain) loss from strategic investments (946)     (2,255)  (267)
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (3,045)  (8,912)  (15,382)  (2,354)
Restructuring costs 2,260   6,009   22,909   31,542 
Bargain Purchase Gain (3,800)     (114,361)   
Adjusted EBITDA$252,601  $193,691  $639,116  $538,094 
            
Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales 15.5%  8.3%  18.8%  4.1%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 32.8%  31.0%  30.3%  28.9%
(1) Merger and acquisition-related costs represent certain costs associated with acquisitions. These costs, presented on a before-tax effect basis, are included in Non-GAAP Merger and Acquisition-related Costs table.
 


Non-GAAP Merger and Acquisition-related Costs Table:
              
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
 2025 2024 2025
 2024
(In thousands)             
Amortization of inventory fair value step up$6,957  $60,756  $12,973  $168,097 
Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities (2,721)  (4,133)  2,681   8,610 
Employee-related costs (b)    3,574   27,418   5,031 
Other acquisition-related costs (a) 442   963   3,105   3,422 
Merger and acquisition-related costs$4,678  $61,160  $46,177  $185,160 
(a) Primarily comprised of legal fees, advisory and consulting fees.
(b) Primarily comprised of severance, share based compensation and termination fees.
            


Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:
            
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
(In thousands)2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income/(loss)$118,966  $51,836  $397,274  $76,479 
Provision for litigation, net 28,261   (676)  24,353   628 
Amortization of intangibles 29,843   30,076   88,834   89,461 
Merger and acquisition -related costs (1) 4,678   61,160   46,177   185,160 
Net gain/(loss) on strategic investments (946)     (2,255)  (267)
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (3,045)  (8,912)  (15,382)  (2,354)
Restructuring Costs 2,260   6,009   22,909   31,542 
Bargain Purchase Gain (3,800)     (114,361)   
Provision for income tax benefit from non-recurring tax adjustments (1,740)     (36,555)   
Tax effect of adjusting items (15,127)  (25,507)  (40,034)  (78,454)
Non-GAAP net income/(loss)$159,350  $113,986  $370,960  $302,195 
(1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs.
       


Non-GAAP Gross Profit Reconciliation Table:
            
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
(In thousands)2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net Sales$769,048  $625,705  $2,112,511  $1,862,062 
Cost of Sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles) 252,533   270,515   696,695   772,042 
Amortization of Intangibles 22,665   23,841   69,516   66,593 
Gross Profit$493,850  $331,349  $1,346,300  $1,023,427 
            
Amortization of inventory fair value step up 6,957   60,756   12,973   168,097 
Amortization of Intangibles 22,665   23,841   69,516   66,593 
Adjusted Gross Profit$523,472  $415,946  $1,428,789  $1,258,117 
            
Gross Profit % of Net Sales 64.2%  53.0%  63.7%  55.0%
Adjusted Gross Profit % of Net Sales 68.1%  66.5%  67.6%  67.6%
                


Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:
            
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
(In thousands)2025 2024 2025 2024
Diluted earnings per share, as reported$0.88  $0.38  $2.90  $0.56 
Provision for litigation, net 0.21   (0.00)  0.18    
Amortization of intangibles 0.22   0.22   0.65   0.65 
Merger and acquisition -related costs (1) 0.03   0.44   0.34   1.35 
Net (gain) loss from strategic investments (0.01)     (0.02)  (0.00)
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (0.02)  (0.06)  (0.11)  (0.02)
Restructuring costs 0.02   0.04   0.17   0.23 
Provision for income tax benefit from non-recurring tax adjustments (0.01)     (0.27)   
Bargain Purchase Gain (0.03)     (0.83)   
Tax effect of adjusting items (0.11)  (0.18)  (0.29)  (0.57)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$1.18  $0.83  $2.70  $2.20 
(1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs.
* amounts may not add due to rounding.
            


Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:
            
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
(In thousands)2025 2024 2025 2024
Net cash provided by operating activities$249,696  $203,655  $504,860  $310,299 
Purchases of property and equipment (35,817)  (41,952)  (118,482)  (98,318)
Free cash flow$213,879  $161,703  $386,378  $211,981 
                


Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:
                  
 Three Months Ended
 Reported Currency
Impact on
 Constant
Currency
 September 30,
 Net Sales Current
 Net Sales
(In thousands, except percentages)2025
 2024
 Growth Period Net Sales
 Growth
United States$617,633  $495,789   24.6% $   24.6%
International 151,415   129,916   16.5%  3,974   13.5%
Total net sales$769,048  $625,705   22.9% $3,974   22.3%
                    


Base Business and Nevro Corp. Net Sales Reconciliation Table: 
                
 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 September 30,
(In thousands)2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net Sales of Nevro products$99,254  $  $193,839  $ 
Net Sales of base business 669,794   625,705   1,918,671   1,862,062 
Total net sales$769,048  $625,705  $2,112,511  $1,862,062 
                


Base Business and Nevro Corp. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table: 
                
 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
 September 30,
(In thousands)2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Adjusted EBITDA of the acquired Nevro subsidiaries$16,115  $  $14,805  $ 
Adjusted EBITDA of base business 236,486   193,691   624,311   538,094 
Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)$252,601  $193,691  $639,116  $538,094 
(1) See Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for calculation 
  

Contact:
Brian Kearns
Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations
Phone: (610) 930-1800
Email: investors@globusmedical.com
www.globusmedical.com


Pennsylvania Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
AstraZeneca's sign on its office in California
Earnings
AstraZeneca Builds Obesity Pipeline On ‘Medical Aspect,’ Not Aesthetics
November 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aggressive obstacle from the boss. Concept illustration. Vector illustration
Obesity
Is Metsera Worth The Fuss?
November 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Business concept illustration of a businessman being pointed by giant fingers
Earnings
Novo Execs Face Skeptical Analysts Amid Metsera Buyout Drama
November 5, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Podcast
Pfizer and Novo Battle Over Metsera, Tidmarsh Fights FDA Exit, UniQure and Sarepta Face Setbacks
November 5, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie