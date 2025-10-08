SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Glaukos to Release Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results after Market Close on October 29

October 8, 2025 | 
1 min read

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, plans to release third quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on October 29, 2025.



A link to the live webcast will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.glaukos.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-715-9871 (U.S.) or 646-307-1963 (International) and enter Conference ID 5255602. A replay will be archived on the company’s website following completion of the call.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012. In 2024, Glaukos commenced commercial launch activities for iDose® TR, a first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical designed to deliver 24/7 glaucoma drug therapy inside the eye for extended periods of time. Glaukos also markets the only FDA-approved corneal cross-linking therapy utilizing a proprietary bio-activated pharmaceutical for the treatment of keratoconus, a rarely diagnosed corneal disorder. Glaukos continues to successfully develop and advance a robust pipeline of novel, dropless platform technologies designed to meaningfully advance the standard of care and improve outcomes for patients suffering from chronic eye diseases.


Contacts

Chris Lewis
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
(949) 481-0510
clewis@glaukos.com

Southern California Earnings
