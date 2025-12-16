Gilead’s Investigational Single-Tablet Regimen of Bictegravir and Lenacapavir for HIV Treatment Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 ARTISTRY-2 Trial

– Investigational Treatment Regimen Could Expand Options for Virologically Suppressed Adults –

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 ARTISTRY-2 trial. The double-blind trial evaluated the treatment responses of adults with HIV who are virologically suppressed switching from BIKTARVY® (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF) to a fixed-dose combination of bictegravir 75 mg/lenacapavir 50 mg (BIC/LEN). BIC/LEN efficacy was found to be statistically non-inferior to BIKTARVY. Gilead plans to file the Phase 3 results from the ARTISTRY trials with regulatory authorities and submit the detailed findings for presentation at a future scientific congress.

In ARTISTRY-2, the once-daily single tablet regimen of BIC/LEN met the primary success criterion for non-inferiority to BIKTARVY. The primary efficacy endpoint was the percentage of participants with HIV-1 RNA levels ≥50 copies/mL at Week 48, defined by the FDA snapshot algorithm. The novel combination of BIC/LEN was generally well tolerated, with no significant or new safety concerns identified during the trial.

The investigational regimen combines bictegravir, a global guidelines-recommended integrase strand transfer inhibitor with a high barrier to resistance, and lenacapavir, a first-in-class capsid inhibitor with no overlapping resistance to other existing drug classes. A single-tablet regimen combining bictegravir and lenacapavir would potentially further transform the treatment landscape, expanding options to enable people with HIV to sustain virologic suppression while taking one of the latest advances in HIV drug development.

“Recent breakthroughs in medical research have led to the approval of new treatments that can help people with HIV sustain viral suppression, facilitating improved health outcomes while also helping to reduce spread of the virus,” said Eric Meissner, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Director of HIV and Hepatitis Patient Care and Research, Medical University of South Carolina. “The findings from ARTISTRY-2 provide evidence that the investigational combination of bictegravir—a standard-of-care integrase strand transfer inhibitor—and lenacapavir—a novel capsid inhibitor—has a comparable efficacy profile to a global guideline-recommended treatment regimen, demonstrating potential to expand current HIV treatment options.”

ARTISTRY-2 (NCT06333808) is a multicenter, double-blind, randomized Phase 3 clinical trial comparing the safety and efficacy of an investigational once-daily combination of bictegravir and lenacapavir versus BIKTARVY in people with HIV who are virologically suppressed. Participants on BIKTARVY were randomized 2:1 to switch onto bictegravir 75 mg/lenacapavir 50 mg or continue their BIKTARVY regimen. The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients with HIV-1 RNA ≥50 copies/mL at Week 48 as determined by the US FDA-defined snapshot algorithm. Key secondary endpoints at Week 48 included the proportion of participants with virologic suppression (HIV viral load <50 copies/mL per US FDA Snapshot), change from baseline in CD4 cell count and the proportion of participants with treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs).

“The HIV treatment landscape is evolving. As a collective HIV community, we must look to the future of tailored treatments to meet the needs and preferences of people affected by HIV,” said Jared Baeten, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Virology Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Sciences. “These data support the potential of BIC/LEN as a meaningful additional treatment option for adults with HIV who are virologically suppressed. We look forward to sharing the full Phase 3 data from the ARTISTRY-1 and ARTISTRY-2 trials next year and submitting these data for regulatory approval.”

The results of ARTISTRY-2 will be combined with the findings from the Phase 3 ARTISTRY-1 (NCT05502341) trial to form the basis of regulatory submissions. Top-line results from the ARTISTRY-1 trial announced in November 2025 showed that the investigational combination of BIC/LEN was well tolerated and statistically non-inferior to multi-tablet antiretroviral regimens.

Bictegravir and lenacapavir in combination are investigational and not approved anywhere globally. The safety and efficacy of this combination use has not been established by the U.S. FDA.

There is currently no cure for HIV or AIDS.

About Bictegravir

Bictegravir is a global guideline-recommended integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI) with a high barrier to resistance. INSTIs are a class of antiretroviral agents that target the viral integrase. Bictegravir is used only in combination with other antiretroviral agents in the treatment of HIV.

About Lenacapavir

Lenacapavir is approved in multiple countries as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV in adults and adolescents who are at risk of HIV acquisition. Lenacapavir is also approved in multiple countries for the treatment of multi-drug-resistant HIV in adults, in combination with other antiretrovirals.

The multi-stage mechanism of action of lenacapavir is distinguishable from other currently approved classes of antiretroviral agents. While most antiretrovirals act on just one stage of viral replication, lenacapavir is designed to inhibit HIV at multiple stages of its lifecycle and has no known cross resistance exhibited in vitro to other existing drug classes.

Lenacapavir is being evaluated as a long-acting option in multiple ongoing and planned early and late-stage clinical studies in Gilead’s HIV prevention and treatment research program. Lenacapavir is being developed as a foundation for potential future HIV therapies with the goal of offering both long-acting oral and injectable options with several dosing frequencies, in combination or as a mono agent, that help address individual needs and preferences of people and communities affected by HIV. Lenacapavir was chosen as one of TIME’s Best Inventions, recognized on Fortune’s Change the World list, named the 2024 Breakthrough of the Year by the journal Science, and selected as the 2025 Prix Galien USA Award for Best Pharmaceutical Product.

About Gilead HIV

For more than 35 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention and cure research. Gilead researchers have developed 13 HIV medications, including the first single-tablet regimen to treat HIV, the first antiretroviral for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to help reduce new HIV infections, and the first long-acting injectable HIV treatment medication administered twice-yearly. Our advances in medical research have helped to transform HIV into a treatable, preventable, chronic condition for millions of people.

Gilead is committed to continued scientific innovation to provide solutions for the evolving needs of people affected by HIV around the world. Through partnerships, collaborations and charitable giving, the company also aims to improve education, expand access and address barriers to care, with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic worldwide. Gilead has been repeatedly recognized as one of the top two leading philanthropic funders of HIV-related programs in a report released by Funders Concerned About AIDS.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. In 2025, Gilead announced a planned $32 billion investment to further strengthen its U.S. footprint to power the next era of discovery, job creation and public health preparedness – while continuing to invest globally to ensure patients everywhere benefit from its scientific innovation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead’s ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials or studies within currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing and additional clinical trials or studies, including those involving bictegravir and lenacapavir (such as ARTISTRY-1 and ARTISTRY-2); uncertainties relating to regulatory applications and related filing and approval timelines, including potential applications for programs and/or indications currently under evaluation, such as the combination of bictegravir and lenacapavir for HIV-1 infection, and the risk that any regulatory approvals, if granted, may be subject to significant limitations on use or subject to withdrawal or other adverse actions by the applicable regulatory authority; the possibility that Gilead may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of these programs and, as a result, these programs may never be successfully commercialized for the indications currently under evaluation; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail in Gilead’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

