GI Alliance and Iterative Health Partner to Advance GI Clinical Research in the Community

SOUTHLAKE, Texas & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GI Alliance (GIA), a Cardinal Health company and the nation’s leading physician-led gastroenterology network, has formed a strategic partnership with Iterative Health, a healthcare technology and services company advancing GI clinical research. This collaboration aims to expand access to clinical trials across community-based practices. By integrating GIA’s established clinical research sites with the Iterative Health Site Network, the partnership creates a premier global research network focused on gastrointestinal and hepatological diseases.

"This partnership represents a powerful step forward in our mission to integrate research into everyday GI care,” said Casey Chapman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, GI Alliance. “By combining GIA’s clinical depth with Iterative Health’s innovative infrastructure, we are enabling more physicians and their patients to participate in cutting-edge clinical trials without leaving their communities. This is how we bring the future of GI medicine directly to the frontlines of care."

With the addition of 21 active GIA research sites—currently conducting over 80 Phase II–IV trials across various GI and hepatology indications—the Iterative Health Site Network now extends to more than 70 locations in the US and Europe. Iterative Health will lead trial management across current and future research sites, providing a proven operational infrastructure and supplying a robust pipeline of clinical trials. Together, the companies will scale research as an integrated part of the GI care continuum, increase access to research within the community setting, and accelerate the advancement of new therapies for patients.

“We are excited to partner with GIA to build a differentiated offering in clinical research across the United States. This reflects the reality of a shifting care paradigm, where the majority of care for even complex chronic diseases like inflammatory bowel disease and MASH are treated primarily within community practices,” said Jonathan Ng, Founder and CEO of Iterative Health. “Through this partnership, we will be able to enable physicians who are attracted to both research and community practice to find a home at GIA, providing the best possible infrastructure to lead the development of GI-focused therapeutics.”

GIA represents more than 1,000 physicians at more than 400 locations in 20 states and delivers care to millions of patients annually. The organization has long prioritized clinical research as a core pillar of its mission, giving physicians the tools and support to bring novel therapies to patients as part of their day-to-day practice.

This partnership brings together two organizations committed to building a scalable, high-performing research ecosystem—one that connects pharmaceutical partners with experienced investigators, engaged patient populations, and faster paths to trial success.

About Iterative Health

Iterative Health is a healthcare technology and services company on a mission to empower exceptional GI care through relentless innovation in technology and services. With deep expertise in artificial intelligence and clinical research, we empower healthcare professionals to provide consistently high-quality colorectal cancer screenings and support clinical research teams and study sponsors to expand and accelerate patient access to novel therapeutics. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices across the United States. For more information, visit www.iterative.health and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company updates.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance, a Cardinal Health company, is the leading, physician-led network for gastrointestinal care in the U.S. GI Alliance supports practice management for over 1000 independent gastroenterologists, delivering high-quality GI care across 400+ practice locations in multiple states. The organization partners with the nation’s premier GI physician practices, providing operational management, ancillary service development, and patient engagement support. By investing in clinical research and innovative treatment strategies, GI Alliance equips physicians with the latest tools to improve patient outcomes and ensure the highest standard of care. www.gialliance.com.

Media Contacts

Iterative Health:

Andrea Sampson, Sampson Public Relations Group

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

GI Alliance:

Kelley Swann

kelley@punchingnungroup.com

(404) 313-6402