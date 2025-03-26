Genprex Collaborators Selected to Present Positive Preclinical Data on Diabetes Gene Therapy at the 2025 American Diabetes Association 85th Scientific Sessions

Novel Gene Therapy Program is Addressing Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX ), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that its research collaborators have been selected to present at the upcoming 2025 American Diabetes Association (ADA) 85th Scientific Session being held June 20-23, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. The collaborators will present positive preclinical data and research from studies of GPX-002, the Company’s diabetes gene therapy drug candidate.

“We are thrilled that our collaborators have been selected to present positive preclinical data and new research on our novel gene therapy for diabetes at the largest worldwide scientific meeting for clinicians and researchers in diabetes,” said Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Genprex. “We are proud that our diabetes program has been recognized by an organization committed to the latest cutting-edge advances in diabetes. We are dedicated to advancing our diabetes program, and we believe GPX-002 has the potential to be a game-changer in emerging diabetes therapies.”

GPX-002 holds the potential for disease modification for long-term effectiveness, potentially replacing the daily burden of blood glucose monitoring and insulin replacement therapy. Genprex recently provided an update on its diabetes gene therapy program, including the signing of an amended and restated license agreement for multiple technologies for gene therapy for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes; the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Convergen Biotech, to focus on diabetes program development; and the addition of research focused on using a potentially re-dosable non-viral delivery system.

The featured Genprex-supported abstracts to be presented at the 85th Scientific Sessions include:

Title: Selecting Lipid Nanoparticles for Transfection of Islets of Langerhans Cells

Type: Poster Presentation

20 Beta-Cell Replacement

Poster Number: 1567-B

Presentation Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Presentation Time: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. CT

Presenter: József Répási, AldexChem LTD

Title: Recombinant AAV-mediated Gene Therapy For The Treatment Of Streptozotocin-Induced Diabetes in Non-Human Primates

Type: Oral Presentation

Track: Immunology/Beta-Cell Replacement

Exploring Alternative Strategies to Stem Cell-Dervied Beta Cells and Insights from Autologous Islet Transplantation

Presentation Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. CT

Presenter: Hannah Rinehardt, MD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

About GPX-002

University of Pittsburgh

GPX-002, which has been exclusively licensed from the, is currently being developed using the same construct for the treatment of both Type 1 diabetes (T1D) and Type 2 diabetes (T2D). The same general novel approach is used in each of T1D and T2D whereby an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector containing the Pdx1 and MafA genes is administered directly into the pancreatic duct. In humans, this can be done with a routine endoscopy procedure. In T1D, GPX-002 is designed to work by transforming alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body’s immune system. In vivo, preclinical studies show that GPX-002 restored normal blood glucose levels for an extended period of time in T1D mouse models. In T2D, where autoimmunity is not at play, GPX-002 is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex’s oncology program utilizes its systemic, non-viral Oncoprex® Delivery System which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid-based nanoparticles in a lipoplex form. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor. The Company’s lead product candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in two clinical trials as a treatment for NSCLC and SCLC. Each of Genprex’s lung cancer clinical programs has received a Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of that patient population, and Genprex’s SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Genprex’s diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an AAV vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of Type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body’s immune system. In a similar approach for Type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, GPX-002 is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

