Genprex Collaborators Present Research on Non-Viral Approach to Diabetes Gene Therapy Using Lipid Nanoparticle Delivery System at the 2025 American Diabetes Association 85th Scientific Sessions

Novel Diabetes Gene Therapy Shows Potential for Re-Dosing Using Non-Viral Delivery System

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that its research collaborators presented positive preclinical data and research from studies of GPX-002, the Company's diabetes gene therapy drug candidate, at the 2025 American Diabetes Association (ADA) 85th Scientific Session in Chicago. These studies used an alternative second-generation approach with a non-viral lipid nanoparticle delivery system. This exploratory research represents the Company's forward-thinking work within its diabetes program to determine if the novel diabetes gene therapy can be delivered using a non-viral delivery system which could allow for repeat dosing.

"This is a huge step forward for our research that demonstrates our ability to use a lipid nanoparticle with a nucleic acid payload to transfect cells within the islets of Langerhans via a direct infusion into the biliary duct/pancreatic duct," said Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer at Genprex. "We believe we are the first and only company to be doing this type of research in the pancreatic duct using a lipid nanoparticle in place of a viral AAV construct. These findings provide the proof of concept needed to move forward with additional studies and opens the door for a next generation approach of our novel gene therapy that would allow repeat dosing of patients, which may prove to be very important in the potential treatment of Type 1 Diabetes."

The featured Genprex-supported abstract presented at the ADA 85th Scientific Sessions:

Title: Selecting Lipid Nanoparticles for Transfection of Islets of Langerhans Cells



Type: Poster Presentation



Category: 20 Beta-Cell Replacement



Poster Number: 1567-B



Presentation Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025



Presentation Time: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. CT



Presenter: József Répási, AldexChem LTD

The poster is available on Genprex’s website.

In this study, nine lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) prepared with patented LipexSil® lipids with a green fluorescent protein (GFP) messenger RNA (mRNA) payload were evaluated for transfection efficiency in isolated mouse Islets of Langerhans. Two specific LNPs were highly efficient in transfecting α- and β-cells in isolated mouse Islets of Langerhans. LNP made using ALX-184 with a Luciferase mRNA payload injected into the mouse common bile duct efficiently transfected pancreatic cells, and thus efficiently crossed the basement membrane separating the pancreatic duct from pancreatic cells. The same LNP made using ALX-184 with a GFP mRNA payload injected into the mouse common bile duct also efficiently transfected mouse Islet of Langerhans cells.

"We are proud of this groundbreaking research in diabetes using LNP prepared with a patented lipid, which initially evaluated transfection efficiency in isolated mouse islets of Langerhans and showed that the transfection was highly efficient," said Mark Berger, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Genprex. "We tested several lipids and selected one that was less toxic than a lipid that is commercially used in vaccines. Using our selected LNP with a luciferase mRNA payload, there was 100 times more luciferase activity in the pancreas than in other organs, demonstrating the specificity of transduction using infusion into the biliary duct/pancreatic duct. We were then also able to demonstrate the ability of this LNP to cross the basement membrane in the pancreatic duct and to penetrate into the islets of Langerhans in the pancreas and transfect cells there. Overall, these exciting data pave the way for additional studies that could improve on today's treatments for diabetes."

Genprex's research with its contract development and manufacturing organization partner is in addition to its ongoing preclinical studies using an AAV construct. This new research is focused on evaluating potential next generation construct optimization. While AAV delivery is a well understood delivery mechanism, there could be many benefits to a non-viral delivery system, including the potential for re-dosing patients to optimize treatment. Additionally, there may be no need for immunosuppression since there is no immune response against LNPs.

About GPX-002



GPX-002, which has been exclusively licensed from the University of Pittsburgh, is currently being developed using the same construct for the treatment of both Type 1 diabetes (T1D) and Type 2 diabetes (T2D). The same general novel approach is used in each of T1D and T2D whereby an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector containing the Pdx1 and MafA genes is administered directly into the pancreatic duct. In humans, this can be done with a routine endoscopy procedure. In T1D, GPX-002 is designed to work by transforming alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In vivo, preclinical studies show that GPX-002 restored normal blood glucose levels for an extended period of time in T1D mouse models. In T2D, where autoimmunity is not at play, GPX-002 is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells. The pioneering research discussed above is aimed at developing an alternative delivery system for this transdifferentiation therapy that can be administered more than once.

About Genprex, Inc.



Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex's oncology program utilizes its systemic, non-viral Oncoprex® Delivery System which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid-based nanoparticles in a lipoplex form. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor. The Company's lead product candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in two clinical trials as a treatment for NSCLC and SCLC. Each of Genprex's lung cancer clinical programs has received a Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of that patient population, and Genprex's SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Genprex's diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an AAV vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of Type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach for Type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, GPX-002 is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

