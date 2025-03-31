GenomOncology Partners with Chronetyx Laboratories to Accelerate Cancer Care Through Comprehensive Genomic Profiling

CLEVELAND, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology, a precision medicine software company, today announced a strategic partnership with Chronetyx Laboratories, a leading provider of advanced diagnostic solutions, that will significantly reduce turnaround times for next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing results and streamline cancer care delivery. This collaboration integrates GenomOncology’s Pathology Workbench with Chronetyx Laboratories’ NGS and information systems, specifically supporting their FDA cleared and CE-IVD-Marked Cyx Solid Tumor 505 test, enabling healthcare providers to receive critical genomic insights faster and make more timely treatment decisions.

The partnership addresses a critical challenge in precision medicine: the time gap between sample collection and actionable results. By implementing GenomOncology’s Pathology Workbench as the tertiary analysis and clinical genomic reporting platform, Chronetyx Laboratories is reducing result delivery times by eliminating manual processes and automating complex genomic interpretations.

“In cancer care, time to treatment matters. Our partnership with GenomOncology transforms how quickly we can deliver crucial genomic insights to physicians,” said Tim Hodge, president at Chronetyx Laboratories. “By automating our workflow and integrating directly with our laboratory systems, we’re not just saving time – we’re helping doctors make faster, more informed decisions about their patients’ treatments.”

The enhanced testing platform delivers several immediate benefits for patient care:

Streamlines data entry and analysis through automated workflows

Enhances the speed and efficiency of results delivery

Automatically identifies and prioritizes clinically significant findings

Provides standardized, comprehensive reports that integrate seamlessly with electronic health records

“Time is a crucial factor in cancer treatment, and our partnership with Chronetyx Laboratories directly addresses this challenge,” said Garreth Hippe, Chief Commercial Officer at GenomOncology. “By streamlining the testing workflow and automating complex genomic analysis, we’re helping ensure that patients receive the right treatment at the right time, based on the genetic profile of the patient’s tumor.”

The integrated platform also supports real-time collaboration between pathologists, oncologists, and other healthcare providers, enabling faster consultation on complex cases and reducing delays in treatment initiation. This enhanced communication capability ensures that critical genetic findings are quickly translated into actionable treatment decisions.

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology is a precision medicine software company that provides the healthcare community with data-driven insights to improve care. GenomOncology strengthens precision medicine and oncology programs by transforming valuable but unusable data into actionable oncology treatment options and strategic insights. GenomOncology’s Precision Oncology Platform (POP) powers its comprehensive set of end-to-end software solutions that enhance decision support. POP combines both proprietary content and public and licensed data sets with your internal patient data to provide the information necessary to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com.

About Chronetyx Laboratories

Chronetyx Laboratories is a leading clinical pathology organization specializing in molecular infectious disease testing and cancer diagnostics. By harnessing advanced molecular technologies and bioinformatics, Chronetyx Laboratories delivers precise, data-driven insights that support early detection, accurate diagnosis, and targeted treatment strategies. Their comprehensive suite of automated diagnostic solutions empowers healthcare providers with the critical information needed to improve patient outcomes. Through the integration of proprietary algorithms, informatics, and automation, Chronetyx Laboratories is dedicated to advancing precision medicine and enhancing the standard of care. Learn more at www.chronetyx.com.

