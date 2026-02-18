Genmab Publishes 2025 Annual Report

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; February 17, 2026 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today the publication of its Annual Report for 2025. Below is a summary of business progress in 2025, financial performance for the year and the financial outlook for 2026. The full report is attached as a PDF file and in iXBRL format and can be found in the investor section of the company’s website, www.genmab.com/investor-relations.

Conference Call

Genmab will hold a conference call to discuss the full year results for 2025 today, February 17, 2026 at 6:00 pm CET, 5:00 pm GMT, 12:00 pm EST. To join the call please use the below registration link. Registered participants will receive an email with a link to access dial-in information as well as a unique personal PIN: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7e0321580ea04c02b212396f9a520d9e.

A live and archived webcast of the call and relevant slides will be available at www.genmab.com/investor-relations.

2025 ACHIEVEMENTS



Business Progress

EPKINLY ® (epcoritamab-bysp) moves into earlier lines of therapy in follicular lymphoma (FL) with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (R 2 ), based on Phase 3 EPCORE ® FL-1.

(epcoritamab-bysp) moves into earlier lines of therapy in follicular lymphoma (FL) with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (R ), based on Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1. Epcoritamab Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 trial met dual primary endpoints of overall response rate (ORR) and progression free survival (PFS), demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful differences in both endpoints, basis for global regulatory submissions.

Acquisition of Merus N.V. (Merus), including its late-stage breakthrough therapy asset petosemtamab, which provides additional transformational opportunity.

Tivdak ® (tisotumab vedotin) approved in Europe and Japan for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, first independent Genmab launches, laying groundwork for the future.

(tisotumab vedotin) approved in Europe and Japan for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, first independent Genmab launches, laying groundwork for the future. Rina-S ® expands Phase 3 development beyond platinum resistant ovarian cancer (PROC), into endometrial cancer and platinum sensitive ovarian cancer (PSOC).

expands Phase 3 development beyond platinum resistant ovarian cancer (PROC), into endometrial cancer and platinum sensitive ovarian cancer (PSOC). Rina-S granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the FDA.

Approvals in the US and Europe for J&J therapy, subcutaneous DARZALEX ® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase fihj) in smoldering multiple myeloma

(daratumumab and hyaluronidase fihj) in smoldering multiple myeloma Submission of Biologics License Application (BLA) for Novo Nordisk’s DuoBody ® -based denecimig.

-based denecimig. Continued development of Genmab’s broader organizational infrastructure with the addition of over 300 new colleagues.





Financial Performance

Net sales of DARZALEX ® by J&J were $14,351 million in 2025 compared to $11,670 million in 2024. The increase of $2,681 million, or 23%, was driven by share gains in all regions.

by J&J were $14,351 million in 2025 compared to $11,670 million in 2024. The increase of $2,681 million, or 23%, was driven by share gains in all regions. Global net sales of EPKINLY/TEPKINLY were $468 million in 2025 compared to $281 million in 2024. The increase of $187 million or 67% was driven by strong growth in third line plus (3L+) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and the expansion to address a second indication, 3L+ FL. Net product sales in the U.S. and Japan by Genmab were $379 million in 2025 compared to $253 million in 2024.

Royalty revenue amounted to $3,102 million in 2025 compared to $2,517 million in 2024. The increase of $585 million, or 23%, was primarily driven by higher DARZALEX and Kesimpta ® (ofatumumab) royalties achieved under our daratumumab collaboration with J&J and ofatumumab collaboration with Novartis, respectively.

(ofatumumab) royalties achieved under our daratumumab collaboration with J&J and ofatumumab collaboration with Novartis, respectively. Genmab’s revenue was $3,720 million in 2025 compared to $3,121 million in 2024. The increase of $599 million, or 19%, was primarily driven by higher DARZALEX and Kesimpta royalties achieved under our collaborations with J&J and Novartis, respectively, and increased EPKINLY net product sales. This increase was partly offset by reduced reimbursement revenue associated with Genmab assuming full control of the development of the acasunlimab program, effective in the second half of 2024.

Genmab’s operating expenses, excluding acquisition-related expenses including amortization, were $2,219 million, compared to $1,956 million in 2024. In addition to the Merus acquisition, this increase was driven by strategic investments in the development of our key late-stage programs and commercialization capabilities.

Operating profit excluding acquisition-related expenses including amortization, was $1,263 million in 2025 compared to $1,022 million in 2024.

2026 OUTLOOK

(USD millions) 2025 Actual Result 2025 Adjusted Result2 2026



Guidance 2026 Guidance Mid-Point Revenue 3,720 3,720 4,065 – 4,395 4,230 Royalties 3,102 3,102 3,440 – 3,685 3,563 Net product sales/Collaboration revenue1 468 468 490 - 555 522 Milestones/Reimbursement revenue 150 150 135 - 155 145 Gross profit 3,482 3,482 3,810 – 4,110 3,960 Operating expenses (2,417) (2,219) (2,710) – (2,910) (2,810) Operating profit 1,065 1,263 900 – 1,400 1,150

1. Net product sales and collaboration revenue consists of EPKINLY net product sales in the US and Japan, and Tivdak ex-US net product sales plus Genmab's share of US gross profits.

2. Operating expenses and operating profit exclude 2026 and 2025 charges related to: 1) acquisition and integration-related charges of $65 million and $185 million, respectively, and 2) amortization of intangible assets acquired through acquisitions of $45 million and $13 million, respectively.

Revenue

Genmab expects its 2026 revenue to be in the range of $4.1 – 4.4 billion, compared to $3.7 billion in 2025.

Genmab’s projected revenue growth for 2026 is driven by higher royalties, net product sales and collaboration revenue. Royalty growth relates mainly to DARZALEX and Kesimpta net sales growth. Net product sales and collaboration revenue growth is driven by strong performance for both EPKINLY and Tivdak. Net product sales and collaboration revenue consists of EPKINLY net product sales in the US and Japan, and Tivdak ex-US net product sales plus Genmab's share of US gross profits.

Genmab’s projected revenue for 2026 primarily consists of DARZALEX royalties of approximately $2.7 billion at the midpoint. Such royalties are based on estimated DARZALEX 2026 net sales of $15.6 - 16.4 billion compared to actual net sales in 2025 of $14.3 billion. DARZALEX royalties are partly offset by Genmab’s share of J&J’s royalty payments to Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (Halozyme) in connection with SC net sales as well as royalty reduction in countries and territories where there is no Genmab patent coverage.

The remainder of Genmab’s revenue consists primarily of royalties from Kesimpta, TEPEZZA®, RYBREVANT®, TECVAYLI®, TALVEY® and TEPKINLY®, net product sales and collaboration revenue from EPKINLY and Tivdak, reimbursement revenue and milestones.

Operating Expenses

Genmab anticipates its 2026 operating expenses to be in the range of $2.7 – 2.9 billion, compared to $2.2 billion in 2025. The increase in operating expenses is primarily related to investments in late-stage programs and launch readiness in key markets.

Operating Profit

Genmab expects its 2026 operating profit to be in the range of $0.9 – 1.4 billion, compared to $1.3 billion in 2025.

More information on the Risks and Assumptions for the 2026 Financial Guidance can be found in the 2025 Annual Report available on our website www.genmab.com/investor-relations.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases through innovative antibody medicines. For over 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has advanced a broad range of antibody-based therapeutic formats, including bispecific antibodies, antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), immune-modulating antibodies and other next-generation modalities. Genmab’s science powers eight approved antibody medicines, and the company is advancing a strong late-stage clinical pipeline, including wholly owned programs, with the goal of delivering transformative medicines to patients.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.



The Annual Report contains forward looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in the Annual Report nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.



Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; HexaBody®; DuoHexaBody®; HexElect®; KYSO®, ABBIL1TY™, RAINFOL™; ProfoundBio™ and Rina-S® are trademarks of ProfoundBio, US, Co. and Genmab (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. Tivdak® is a trademark of Seagen Inc.; EPCORE®, EPKINLY®, TEPKINLY® and their designs are trademarks of AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Biclonics® and BIZENGRI® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V. Kesimpta® and Sensoready® are trademarks of Novartis AG or its affiliates; DARZALEX®, DARZALEX FASPRO®, RYBREVANT®, RYBREVANT FASPRO™, TECVAYLI® and TALVEY® are trademarks of Johnson & Johnson; TEPEZZA® is a trademark of Horizon Therapeutics Ireland DAC.©2026, Genmab A/S. All rights reserved.

