Genfit: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland), July 8, 2025 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2025:

201,100 shares

€398 484.67

During the first half of 2025, total trading was:

On the buy side: 1 412,901 shares for a total amount of €5,016,550.43

On the sell side: 1 419,301 shares for a total amount of €5,061,074.96

During this same period, the number of trades were:

On the buy side: 2,673

On the sell side: 1,894

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

27, 911 shares

€769 849,43

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare, life-threatening liver diseases whose medical needs remain largely unmet. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and a solid scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Today, GENFIT has built up a diversified and rapidly expanding R&D portfolio of programs at various stages of development. The Company focuses on Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF). Its ACLF franchise includes five assets under development: VS-01, G1090N, SRT-015, CLM-022 and VS-02-HE, based on complementary mechanisms of action using different routes of administration. Other assets target other serious diseases, such as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorder (UCD) and organic acidemia (OA). GENFIT's expertise in the development of high-potential molecules from early to advanced stages, and in pre-commercialization, was demonstrated in the accelerated approval of Iqirvo® (elafibranor1) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency in the UK for Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Beyond therapies, GENFIT also has a diagnostic franchise including NIS2+® in Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as NASH for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) and TS-01 focusing on blood ammonia levels. GENFIT is headquartered in Lille, France and has offices in Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, Compartment B (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, Ipsen became one of GENFIT's largest shareholders, acquiring an 8% stake in the Company's capital. www.genfit.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, in relation to GENFIT’s research and development programs. The use of certain words, such as "believe", "potential", "expect", “target”, “may”, “will”, "should", "could", "if" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to safety of drug candidates, cost of, progression of, and results from, our ongoing and planned clinical trials, patient recruitment, review and approvals by regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe and worldwide, of our drug and diagnostic candidates, pricing, approval and commercial success of elafibranor in the relevant jurisdictions, exchange rate fluctuations, and our continued ability to raise capital to fund our development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors and Internal Control" of the Company's 2024 Universal Registration Document filed on April 29, 2025 (no. 25-0331) with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), which is available on GENFIT's website (www.genfit.fr) and the AMF's website (www.amf.org), and those discussed in the public documents and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 29, 2025 and subsequent filings and reports filed with the AMF or SEC or otherwise made public, by the Company. In addition, even if the results, performance, financial position and liquidity of the Company and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

GENFIT | Investors

Tel: +33 3 2016 4000 | investors@genfit.com

GENFIT | Media

Stephanie Boyer – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | stephanie.boyer@genfit.com

APPENDIX

H1 2025

Buy side Sell-side Date Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR TOTAL 2 673 1 412 901 5 016 550,43 1 894 1 419 301 5 061 074,96 02/01/2025 18 7501 26 676,03 39 31501 113 126,08 03/01/2025 28 13001 46 608,72 14 8721 31 259,29 06/01/2025 28 8001 28 811,12 12 8281 29 928,03 07/01/2025 32 10501 37 433,65 10 3641 13 184,02 08/01/2025 31 10001 34 888,59 16 5692 19 853,18 09/01/2025 16 6387 22 067,79 20 14056 48 956,91 10/01/2025 38 11458 39 749,52 12 6458 22 766,00 13/01/2025 23 14422 48 540,41 6 2369 7 888,86 14/01/2025 26 11900 39 655,32 7 6554 22 253,58 15/01/2025 8 4170 13 775,47 15 8427 27 959,44 16/01/2025 19 10283 34 367,84 12 11643 39 169,03 17/01/2025 8 4501 15 048,33 13 8901 29 892,85 20/01/2025 17 11722 39 283,70 52 29101 100 887,06 21/01/2025 28 12501 43 013,57 17 8504 29 278,93 22/01/2025 8 7501 25 863,45 15 17501 60 478,56 23/01/2025 5 3463 11 780,02 8 3463 11 947,35 24/01/2025 67 20501 70 508,47 14 17501 61 078,49 27/01/2025 25 9424 32 139,80 6 6001 20 598,43 28/01/2025 7 4576 15 741,49 13 12424 43059,72 29/01/2025 24 13501 47 980,93 31 32076 114 587,98 30/01/2025 28 22901 82 748,18 41 22901 85 288,59 31/01/2025 28 21001 75 763,63 12 11001 40393,69 03/02/2025 25 8001 28 283,05 17 12001 42 550,99 04/02/2025 6 4001 14 288,61 29 15129 54 635,81 05/02/2025 5 4501 16 463,67 15 13873 51 378,93 06/02/2025 2 1001 3 803,82 17 17501 66 758,79 07/02/2025 18 21001 79 008,91 4 1001 3 823,82 10/02/2025 6 2001 7 523,76 15 11001 41 883,78 11/02/2025 28 9001 33 713,79 6 9001 33 978,78 12/02/2025 18 10001 37 563,76 14 20001 75 983,80 13/02/2025 18 8001 30 922,58 16 9001 35 273,93 14/02/2025 46 15533 60 444,34 10 6033 23 614,01 17/02/2025 46 29501 112 158,97 21 13001 51 038,94 18/02/2025 15 5001 18 853,77 1 1 3,76 19/02/2025 44 22501 83 673,79 1 1 3,77 20/02/2025 24 11501 42 095,16 4 4001 14 793,66 21/02/2025 17 6001 22 233,64 8 9001 33 653,66 24/02/2025 28 12626 46 526,18 11 5126 19 162,47 25/02/2025 27 14501 52 156,47 3 1501 5 448,66 26/02/2025 40 12501 44 135,28 3 1501 5 418,58 27/02/2025 34 13501 47 095,94 9 3001 10 593,50 28/02/2025 18 8001 27 670,98 14 8001 27 908,45 03/03/2025 17 7927 27 618,14 6 4501 15 858,51 04/03/2025 56 27575 93 607,75 1 1 3,48 05/03/2025 12 5001 16 953,39 8 6001 20 583,37 06/03/2025 14 6001 20 526,54 17 12501 43 158,45 07/03/2025 19 9501 32 680,49 9 12001 41 523,46 10/03/2025 22 10390 35 334,10 6 2390 8 302,19 11/03/2025 30 17873 60 362,84 12 7612 26 437,16 12/03/2025 18 6018 20 285,59 14 9262 31 572,49 13/03/2025 19 12974 43 533,09 14 10491 35 670,87 14/03/2025 14 11501 38 110,86 9 11658 38 789,55 17/03/2025 8 4501 14 938,32 13 12344 41 027,14 18/03/2025 6 2001 6 743,35 6 12001 40 660,83 19/03/2025 5 4833 16 153,92 9 4833 16 270,05 20/03/2025 16 6395 21 319,84 8 2895 9 704,68 21/03/2025 21 11715 39 002,28 24 23001 78 600,86 24/03/2025 20 9001 30 091,96 10 9443 31 887,41 25/03/2025 17 15731 52 698,38 12 7002 23 694,07 26/03/2025 29 15500 51 262,53 6 7501 24 948,33 27/03/2025 8 9001 30 115,82 22 27001 90 988,24 28/03/2025 26 5999 20 299,06 21 13501 45 903,40 31/03/2025 18 12003 39 730,05 14 7957 26 311,33 01/04/2025 21 19430 63 908,96 24 17930 59 739,17 02/04/2025 20 10501 34 210,79 1 1 3,30 03/04/2025 11 3749 12 143,01 6 7102 23 247,76 04/04/2025 55 26310 82 970,69 3 1501 4 833,27 07/04/2025 24 13987 38 875,47 15 15287 46 151,91 08/04/2025 10 6001 18 798,13 12 21701 69 003,97 09/04/2025 22 19301 59 190,18 28 16655 49 241,01 10/04/2025 23 18647 54 485,97 28 18147 57 876,23 11/04/2025 12 6001 17 762,96 35 22147 65 890,65 14/04/2025 1 1 3,03 14 21501 66 128,05 15/04/2025 8 3501 10 903,09 8 14501 45 608,11 16/04/2025 7 4013 12 515,42 8 4013 12 565,75 17/04/2025 31 14001 43 387,14 2 1501 4 659,13 22/04/2025 16 8501 26 059,05 19 13501 41 697,03 23/04/2025 9 9501 29 894,04 22 29501 92 551,13 24/04/2025 21 12501 39 929,82 10 9001 29 004,19 25/04/2025 19 9001 29 006,26 22 11001 35889,22 28/04/2025 15 6501 21 538,27 17 13501 45075,25 29/04/2025 12 9001 31 239,41 26 23984 83 723,35 30/04/2025 26 24000 85776,96 16 17927 64 250,73 02/05/2025 24 15388 56 850,50 38 23913 88 319,08 05/05/2025 2 1501 5988,79 28 25237 101352,55 06/05/2025 17 10501 41 674,06 35 28830 115 996,35 07/05/2025 15 10001 39 741,07 6 2501 9 979,12 08/05/2025 42 14950 58602,65 10 4501 17 715,98 09/05/2025 37 22103 87 132,24 15 15052 60 102,03 12/05/2025 21 13501 51 579,90 19 13501 52 404,94 13/05/2025 22 12001 46 129,92 3 2001 7 739,89 14/05/2025 8 6001 22 746,85 37 29501 112 696,77 15/05/2025 42 23501 86 604,48 8 5001 18 724,74 16/05/2025 27 12001 44 615,52 28 18001 67 124,65 19/05/2025 33 25063 93167,19 15 10584 39 789,38 20/05/2025 1 1 3,71 25 23480 89 983,81 21/05/2025 9 7312 29347,96 44 32312 130 858,75 22/05/2025 16 8001 32 218,83 24 12001 48 707,02 23/05/2025 51 44001 172 316,72 1 1 4,05 26/05/2025 17 12002 46 390,73 11 6001 23 361,89 27/05/2025 22 12411 47 978,20 6 3412 13 358,83 28/05/2025 23 10004 38 375,34 21 13001 50 153,83 29/05/2025 23 17000 66 757,98 29 29001 113 577,78 30/05/2025 13 6501 25744,94 32 17018 67 628,17 02/06/2025 21 11001 43 788,05 9 7001 27 830,03 03/06/2025 11 9016 35 775,94 23 17501 69 705,08 04/06/2025 23 15501 60 720,98 18 11001 43 470,01 05/06/2025 32 25900 100 374,41 26 18300 71 216,65 06/06/2025 46 17768 67 098,54 1 1 3,83 09/06/2025 12 4010 14 927,59 20 11877 44 732,58 10/06/2025 6 3115 11 767,97 22 10106 38 561,06 11/06/2025 10 6992 26 467,73 17 7001 26 585,81 12/06/2025 38 13001 48 921,72 6 3001 11 289,79 13/06/2025 40 16740 61 246,64 14 7168 26 352,58 16/06/2025 20 12001 43 551,63 9 5501 20 145,65 17/06/2025 11 6439 23 061,99 17 11011 39 683,53 18/06/2025 31 12001 42 703,16 4 3001 10 776,59 19/06/2025 40 17001 59 357,63 4 3001 10 446,54 20/06/2025 24 13501 46 656,49 7 6001 20 961,43 23/06/2025 13 9001 30 057,31 30 21001 70 407,32 24/06/2025 9 5001 16 969,39 3 2001 6 803,40 25/06/2025 19 10001 33 485,35 10 4001 13 609,40 26/06/2025 4 1001 3 327,32 35 19001 63 977,32 27/06/2025 30 15530 51 764,13 14 9530 32 008,22 30/06/2025 33 10851 35 529,43 10 6751 22 149,29

GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com

1 Elafibranor is marketed and commercialized in the U.S by Ipsen under the trademark Iqirvo®.

Attachment