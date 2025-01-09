Generate:Biomedicines Provides Update on its Platform and Pipeline Powered by AI at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Generate:Biomedicines (“Generate”) today announced that Mike Nally, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update on the company’s platform, which combines generative AI and experimental innovation, and its advancing pipeline at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13 at 7:30am PST. The Generate Platform has proven its ability to produce unique and differentiated molecules, allowing the company to advance multiple programs into clinical development and establishing programmable biology as a catalyst for new possibilities in medicine.

“We are at the forefront of a biological revolution,” said Mike Nally, CEO of Generate:Biomedicines. “Generative AI is enabling us to tackle some of the toughest challenges in drug discovery, from historically undruggable and hard-to-drug targets to optimizing molecules with unprecedented precision. As more of our programs advance into the clinic, we’re demonstrating how our platform is creating differentiated medicines — while at the same time transforming the very process by which they are made.”

The Generate Platform seamlessly integrates machine learning, high-throughput experimentation, and at-scale structural determination to enable programmable biology. With nearly 20 programs underway and multi-target collaborations with Amgen and Novartis, the Company will share its progress addressing high-value therapeutic areas with significant unmet patient need, including:

Immunology & Inflammation (I&I) Portfolio: Generate is advancing multiple differentiated molecules for respiratory, dermatology, and gastrointestinal indications. These programs focus on six-monthly dosing and best-in-class monotherapies to drive market expansion, improve adherence, and support long-acting combination approaches for better efficacy and outcomes, including: GB-0895 (anti-TSLP): Completing Phase 1 in mild-to-moderate asthma patients, demonstrating potential as a foundational therapy for future combinations. GB-7624 (anti-IL-13): Preparing for a Phase 1 trial in early 2025, targeting atopic dermatitis. Preclinical mono and combo portfolio: Advancing programs for TL1A, OX40L and combinations of TSLP and IL-13 and TL1A and IL-23 for various indications.

Infectious Diseases: GB-0669, the first AI-generated viral neutralizing antibody targeting SARS-CoV‑2, achieved positive Phase 1 results, providing compelling data supporting The Generate Platform. The antibody overcame traditional biologics limitations, successfully reaching a previously undruggable target with speed and precision while remaining effective across variants and related coronaviruses. Results were presented at IDWeek 2024.

Generate is deploying its platform towards advancement of innovative programs across multiple therapeutic areas including:

Its MMAE ADC payload neutralizer aims to improve therapeutic index by reducing payload-mediated toxicity without impacting ADC efficacy, potentially allowing for more sustained dosing of existing medicines and/or higher dosing of novel agents.

Generate has also designed best-in-class CAR-T cell therapies with enhanced stability, expression, and function, each in ~4–6 months, a fraction of the time typically required.

Continuing to expand platform capabilities, Generate has achieved unprecedented scale across experimental and machine learning domains, pushing the boundaries of CryoEM, multiplexed biological assays, and protein manufacturing beyond industry or academia state of the art. Recent advances in in-house foundational and data-driven models have further enhanced the company’s technology stack across optimization and de novo generation. By building on these advancements, Generate is further enhancing its ability to address complex biological challenges and accelerate the impact of programmable biology across therapeutic areas.

About Generate:Biomedicines

Generate:Biomedicines is a technology company founded at the intersection of machine learning, biological engineering and medicine that is advancing a new era of programmable biology to engineer better medicines for patients, faster. The Generate Platform’s infusion of technology into biology allows us to address historically undruggable and hard-to-drug targets as well as known targets in new and more effective ways. The platform has enabled the generation of a broad pipeline of therapies across multiple therapeutic areas and protein-based modalities, addressing health challenges out of reach of traditional approaches. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2018, Generate is a clinical-stage company leading a fundamental shift from drug discovery to drug generation. Learn more ator follow us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

