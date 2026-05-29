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Generate Biomedicines Inc. to Participate in Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

May 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generate Biomedicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: GENB) today announced that it intends to participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 8, 2026.

A live webcast is expected to be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's investor website at investors.generatebiomedicines.com. An archived replay is also expected to be available following the presentation.

About Generate:Biomedicines

Generate (NASDAQ: GENB) is a clinical-stage generative biology company founded at the intersection of machine learning, biological engineering, and medicine, advancing a new era of programmable biology to engineer better medicines for patients, faster. The Generate Platform integrates computational design with large-scale biological experimentation, enabling the creation of novel, optimized therapeutics that address historically undruggable and hard-to-drug targets, as well as known targets in new and more effective ways. The platform has enabled the generation of a broad pipeline of therapies across multiple therapeutic areas and protein-based modalities, addressing health challenges out of reach of traditional approaches. Founded in 2018, Generate is leading a fundamental shift from drug discovery to drug generation. Learn more at www.generatebiomedicines.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Generate Media Contact

Megan McLaughlin

pr@generatebiomedicines.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generate-biomedicines-inc-to-participate-in-goldman-sachs-47th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302785001.html

SOURCE Generate:Biomedicines

Massachusetts Events Healthcare
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