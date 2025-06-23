Genentech’s Lunsumio and Polivy Combination Significantly Prolongs Remission for People With Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma

– Pivotal Phase III SUNMO study demonstrated an 11.5 month median progression-free survival – three times longer than R-GemOx –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), presented today results from the Phase III SUNMO [NCT05171647] study showing Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab-axgb) administered subcutaneously in combination with Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq) demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in its primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) compared to Rituxan® (rituximab), gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (R-GemOx), in people with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who are not eligible for transplant. Primary analysis data were featured at the 18th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma as a late-breaking oral presentation.

Results from the SUNMO study will be submitted to global health authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) has recently added Lunsumio and Polivy to the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) as a category 2A recommendation for the treatment of people with second-line (2L) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not intended to proceed to transplant.†

“Lunsumio and Polivy represent the first combination of a bispecific antibody and antibody-drug conjugate, which could avoid chemotherapy and potentially provide an alternative option for some patients with relapsed or refractory LBCL,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “We are also encouraged by the favorable safety profile and potential for outpatient use of this regimen, which may suit diverse patient and healthcare system needs.”

At a median follow-up of 23.2 months, the Lunsumio and Polivy combination demonstrated a 59% reduction in risk of disease progression or death compared to R-GemOx (hazard ratio [HR] 0.41, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.28–0.61; p<0.0001). Median PFS was three times longer with Lunsumio and Polivy at 11.5 months (95% CI: 5.6-17.6), compared to 3.8 months for R-GemOx (95% CI: 2.9-4.1) and 12-month PFS was more than doubled at 48.5% (95% CI: 39.6-57.4) vs.17.8% (95% CI: 5.4-30.3), respectively. This PFS benefit was consistent across subgroups, including in high-risk patients with primary refractory disease (HR 0.46, 95% CI: 0.29–0.72). At the interim analysis, overall survival (OS) data were not yet mature. OS numerically favored the Lunsumio and Polivy combination with a median of 18.7 months (95% CI: 14.1–not evaluable [NE]) compared to 13.6 months for R-GemOx (95% CI: 9.9–NE; HR 0.80; 95% CI: 0.54 - 1.20).

“There remains a clear need for effective and well-tolerated treatments for people with this difficult-to-treat disease,” said Jason Westin, professor of lymphoma and director of lymphoma clinical research, The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center. “If approved, this off-the-shelf treatment combination of mosunetuzumab-axgb and polatuzumab vedotin-piiq could be administered over a fixed period of time, without mandatory hospitalization or traditional chemotherapy, which could provide a meaningful option for patients with relapsed or refractory LBCL.”

In the Lunsumio and Polivy arm, 30% more patients achieved an objective response (70.3%, 95% CI: 61.9-77.8) compared to R-GemOx (40.0%; 95% CI: 28.5-52.4), and the complete response rate was doubled at 51.4% (95% CI: 42.8-60.0) versus 24.3% (95% CI: 14.8-36.0). Nearly 75% of patients with a complete response were still in remission after one year (72.6%; 95% CI: 61.4-83.8) compared to 44.1% for R-GemOx (95% CI: 13.2-74.9).

The safety profile of the Lunsumio and Polivy combination was consistent with the known profiles of the individual study medicines, potentially allowing use across outpatient and community settings. The incidence of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) events in the Lunsumio plus Polivy arm was low, occurring in one in four patients, with less than 5% of patients experiencing Grade 2 or 3 CRS events. No immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome events were reported. Rates of Grade 3–4 (58.5% vs. 57.8%) and Grade 5 (5.2% vs. 6.3%) adverse events (AEs) were similar between the combination and R-GemOx, with fewer AEs leading to treatment discontinuation in the Lunsumio and Polivy arm (2.2% vs. 4.7%).

High-dose chemotherapy followed by stem-cell transplant has traditionally been the standard 2L treatment for people with R/R LBCL. While 2L therapies have advanced, DLBCL can progress rapidly and many people are not candidates for, cannot tolerate, or do not have access to latest therapies. There is an urgent need for treatments that are rapidly available upon a diagnosis of relapse, that can manage the disease and improve long-term outcomes.

Genentech’s lymphoma portfolio is one of the broadest in the industry, providing a unique and much-needed opportunity to combine regimens with different and complementary mechanisms of action. We are exploring our CD20xCD3 bispecifics, Lunsumio and Columvi® (glofitamab-gxbm), alongside Polivy to move one step closer towards our goal of improving the lives of as many patients with lymphomas as possible. This includes the Phase III STARGLO study [NCT04408638] evaluating the efficacy and safety of Columvi in combination with GemOx versus R-GemOx alone in patients with R/R DLBCL who have received at least one prior line of therapy and who are not candidates for autologous stem cell transplant, or who have received two or more prior lines of therapy.

Lunsumio is already approved for people with R/R follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of therapy in more than 60 countries worldwide. Polivy in combination with R-CHP is approved for people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in more than 100 countries worldwide and in combination with bendamustine and Rituxan for R/R DLBCL in more than 90 countries worldwide.

About the SUNMO study

The SUNMO [NCT05171647] study is an international, multi-center, randomized Phase III trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of subcutaneously administered Lunsmio® (mosunetuzumab-axgb) in combination with intravenous Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq) compared to Rituxan® (rituximab), gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (R-GemOx), in people with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant. Outcome measures include progression-free survival and objective response rate (dual primary endpoints), overall survival, duration of objective response, complete response rate, duration of complete response, safety and tolerability, and patient-reported outcomes.

About Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab-axgb)

Lunsumio is a first-in-class CD20xCD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD20 on the surface of B cells and CD3 on the surface of T cells. This dual-targeting activates and redirects a patient’s existing T cells to engage and eliminate target B cells by releasing cytotoxic proteins into the B cells. A robust clinical development program for Lunsumio is ongoing, investigating the molecule as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines, for the treatment of people with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including follicular lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and other indications.

About Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq)

Polivy is a first-in-class anti-CD79b antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). The CD79b protein is expressed in the majority of B cells, an immune cell impacted in some types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), making it a promising target for the development of new therapies. Polivy binds to cancer cells such as those expressing CD79b and destroys these B cells through the delivery of an anti-cancer agent, which is thought to minimize the effects on normal cells. Polivy is being developed by Genentech using Pfizer ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of NHL.

About large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL)

Large B-cell lymphomas (LBCL), composed predominantly of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), are the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that affect B-cell lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells. DLBCL is the most common form of aggressive NHL and makes up about 80% of LBCLs. While it can arise in lymph nodes, it can also occur in organs outside of the lymphatic system. Approximately 160,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with DLBCL each year, with comparable incidence rates across regions. Medical practices, including pathological classification, diagnosis, staging, initial treatment and relapse management, are similarly approached worldwide. While it is generally responsive to treatment in the frontline, as many as 40% of people will relapse or have refractory disease, at which time salvage therapy options are limited and survival is short. Improving treatments earlier in the course of the disease and providing much needed alternative options could help to improve long-term outcomes.

Lunsumio U.S. Indication

Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab-axgb) is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with follicular lymphoma whose cancer has come back or did not respond to previous treatment, and who have already received two or more treatments for their cancer.

It is not known if Lunsumio is safe and effective in children.

The conditional approval of Lunsumio is based on response rate. There are ongoing studies to establish how well the drug works.

What is the most important information I should know about Lunsumio?

Lunsumio may cause Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), a serious side effect that is common during treatment with Lunsumio and can also be severe or life-threatening.

Get medical help right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of CRS at any time, including:

fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher

chills

low blood pressure

fast or irregular heartbeat

tiredness or weakness

difficulty breathing

headache

confusion

feeling anxious

dizziness or light-headedness

nausea

vomiting

Due to the risk of CRS, you will receive Lunsumio on a “step-up dosing schedule.”

The step-up dosing schedule is when you receive smaller “step-up” doses of Lunsumio on Day 1 and Day 8 of your first cycle of treatment

You will receive a higher dose of Lunsumio on Day 15 of your first cycle of treatment

If your dose of Lunsumio is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule

Before each dose in Cycle 1 and Cycle 2, you will receive medicines to help reduce your risk of CRS

Your healthcare provider will check you for CRS during treatment with Lunsumio and may treat you in a hospital if you develop signs and symptoms of CRS. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop your treatment with Lunsumio, if you have severe side effects.

What are the possible side effects of Lunsumio?

Lunsumio may cause serious side effects, including:

neurologic problems. Lunsumio can cause serious and life-threatening neurological problems. Your healthcare provider will check you for neurologic problems during treatment with Lunsumio. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems during or after treatment with Lunsumio, including: headache numbness and tingling of the arms, legs, hands, or feet dizziness confusion and disorientation difficulty paying attention or understanding things forgetting things or forgetting who or where you are trouble speaking, reading, or writing sleepiness or trouble sleeping tremors loss of consciousness seizures muscle problems or muscle weakness loss of balance or trouble walking tiredness

Your healthcare provider will check you for neurologic problems during treatment with Lunsumio. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems during or after treatment with Lunsumio, including: serious infections. Lunsumio can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of infection during treatment with Lunsumio, including: fever of 100.4° F (38° C) or higher cough chest pain tiredness shortness of breath painful rash sore throat pain during urination feeling weak or generally unwell

Lunsumio can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of infection during treatment with Lunsumio, including: hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) . Lunsumio can cause overactivity of the immune system, a condition called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. HLH can be life-threatening and has led to death in people treated with Lunsumio. Your health care provider will check you for HLH especially if your CRS lasts longer than expected. Signs and symptoms of HLH include: fever enlarged spleen easy bruising low blood cell counts liver problems

. Lunsumio can cause overactivity of the immune system, a condition called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. HLH can be life-threatening and has led to death in people treated with Lunsumio. Your health care provider will check you for HLH especially if your CRS lasts longer than expected. Signs and symptoms of HLH include: low blood cell counts. Low blood cell counts are common during treatment with Lunsumio and can also be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment with Lunsumio. Lunsumio can cause the following low blood cell counts: low white blood cell counts (neutropenia). Low white blood cells can increase your risk for infection low red blood cell counts (anemia). Low red blood cells can cause tiredness and shortness of breath low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia). Low platelet counts can cause bruising or bleeding problems

Low blood cell counts are common during treatment with Lunsumio and can also be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment with Lunsumio. Lunsumio can cause the following low blood cell counts: growth in your tumor or worsening of tumor related problems (tumor flare). Lunsumio can cause serious or severe worsening of your tumor. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare during your treatment with Lunsumio: chest pain cough trouble breathing tender or swollen lymph nodes pain or swelling at the site of the tumor

Lunsumio can cause serious or severe worsening of your tumor. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare during your treatment with Lunsumio:

Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or permanently stop treatment with Lunsumio if you develop severe side effects.

The most common side effects of Lunsumio include: tiredness, rash, fever, and headache.

The most common severe abnormal blood test results with Lunsumio include: decreased phosphate, increased glucose, and increased uric acid levels.

Before receiving Lunsumio, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have ever had an infusion reaction after receiving Lunsumio

have an infection, or have had an infection in the past which lasted a long time or keeps coming back

have or have had Epstein-Barr Virus

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Lunsumio may harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with Lunsumio

Females who are able to become pregnant: your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with Lunsumio you should use an effective method of birth control (contraception) during your treatment and for 3 months after the last dose of Lunsumio

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Lunsumio passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose of Lunsumio

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What should I avoid while receiving Lunsumio?

Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities if you develop dizziness, confusion, tremors, sleepiness, or any other symptoms that impair consciousness until your signs and symptoms go away. These may be signs and symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems.

These are not all the possible side effects of Lunsumio. Talk to your healthcare provider for more information about the benefits and risks of Lunsumio.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see Important Safety Information, including Serious Side Effects, as well as the Lunsumio full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide or visit https://www.Lunsumio.com.

Polivy U.S. Indication

Polivy is a prescription medicine used with other medicines (a rituximab product, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone) as a first treatment for adults who have moderate to high risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), not otherwise specified (NOS) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL).

Polivy is a prescription medicine used with other medicines, bendamustine and a rituximab product, to treat DLBCL in adults who have progressed after at least 2 prior therapies.

Important Safety Information

Possible serious side effects

Everyone reacts differently to Polivy therapy, so it’s important to know what the side effects are. Some people who have been treated with Polivy have experienced serious to fatal side effects. Your doctor may stop or adjust your treatment if any serious side effects occur. Be sure to contact your healthcare team if there are any signs of these side effects.

Nerve problems in your arms and legs: This may happen as early as after your first dose and may worsen with every dose. Your doctor will monitor for signs and symptoms, such as changes in your sense of touch, numbness or tingling in your hands or feet, nerve pain, burning sensation, any muscle weakness, or changes to your walking pattern

This may happen as early as after your first dose and may worsen with every dose. Your doctor will monitor for signs and symptoms, such as changes in your sense of touch, numbness or tingling in your hands or feet, nerve pain, burning sensation, any muscle weakness, or changes to your walking pattern Infusion-related reactions: You may experience fever, chills, rash, breathing problems, low blood pressure, or hives within 24 hours of your infusion

You may experience fever, chills, rash, breathing problems, low blood pressure, or hives within 24 hours of your infusion Low blood cell counts: Treatment with Polivy can cause severe low blood cell counts. Your doctor will monitor your blood counts throughout treatment with Polivy

Treatment with Polivy can cause severe low blood cell counts. Your doctor will monitor your blood counts throughout treatment with Polivy Infections: If you have a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, chills, cough, or pain during urination, contact your healthcare team. Your doctor may also give you medication before giving you Polivy, which may prevent some infections

If you have a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, chills, cough, or pain during urination, contact your healthcare team. Your doctor may also give you medication before giving you Polivy, which may prevent some infections Rare and serious brain infections: Your doctor will monitor closely for signs and symptoms of these types of infections. Contact your doctor if you experience confusion, dizziness or loss of balance, trouble talking or walking, or vision changes

Your doctor will monitor closely for signs and symptoms of these types of infections. Contact your doctor if you experience confusion, dizziness or loss of balance, trouble talking or walking, or vision changes Tumor lysis syndrome: Caused by the fast breakdown of cancer cells. Signs include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and lack of energy

Caused by the fast breakdown of cancer cells. Signs include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and lack of energy Potential harm to liver: Some signs include tiredness, weight loss, pain in the abdomen, dark urine, and yellowing of your skin or the white part of your eyes. You may be at higher risk if you already had liver problems or you are taking other medication

Side effects seen most often

The most common side effects during treatment were

Nerve problems in arms and legs

Nausea

Tiredness or lack of energy

Diarrhea

Constipation

Hair loss

Redness and sores of the lining of the mouth, lips, throat, and digestive tract

Polivy may lower your red or white blood cell counts and increase uric acid levels.

Polivy may not be for everyone. Talk to your doctor if you are

Pregnant or think you are pregnant: Data have shown that Polivy may harm your unborn baby

Data have shown that Polivy may harm your unborn baby Planning to become pregnant: Women should avoid getting pregnant while taking Polivy. Women should use effective contraception during treatment and for 3 months after their last Polivy treatment. Men taking Polivy should use effective contraception during treatment and for 5 months after their last Polivy treatment

Women should avoid getting pregnant while taking Polivy. Women should use effective contraception during treatment and for 3 months after their last Polivy treatment. Men taking Polivy should use effective contraception during treatment and for 5 months after their last Polivy treatment Breastfeeding: Women should not breastfeed while taking Polivy and for 2 months after the last dose

These may not be all the side effects. Talk to your healthcare provider for more information about the benefits and risks of Polivy treatment.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see the full Prescribing Information and visit https://www.Polivy.com for additional Important Safety Information.

About Columvi® (glofitamab-gxbm)

Columvi is a CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD3 on the surface of T cells and CD20 on the surface of B cells. Columvi was designed with a novel 2:1 structural format. This T-cell engaging bispecific antibody is engineered to have one region that binds to CD3, a protein on T cells, a type of immune cell, and two regions that bind to CD20, a protein on B cells, which can be healthy or malignant. This dual-targeting brings the T cell in close proximity to the B cell, activating the release of cancer cell-killing proteins from the T cell. Columvi is part of Genentech’s broad and industry-leading CD20xCD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody clinical development program that also includes Lunsumio® (mosunetuzumab-axgb), which aims to provide tailored treatment options that suit the diverse needs, preferences, and experiences of people with blood cancers and healthcare systems. Genentech is investigating Columvi as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Columvi U.S. Indication

Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm) is a prescription medicine to treat adults with certain types of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) that has come back (relapsed) or that did not respond to previous treatment (refractory), and who have received 2 or more prior treatments for their cancer.

It is not known if Columvi is safe and effective in children.

The conditional approval of Columvi is based on response rate and durability of response. There are ongoing studies to establish how well the drug works.

What is the most important information I should know about Columvi?

Columvi can cause Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), a serious side effect that is common during treatment with Columvi, and can also be serious and lead to death.

Call your healthcare provider or get emergency medical help right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of CRS, including:

fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher

chills or shaking

fast or irregular heartbeat

dizziness or light-headedness

trouble breathing

shortness of breath

Due to the risk of CRS, you will receive Columvi on a “step-up dosing schedule”.

A single dose of a medicine called obinutuzumab will be given to you on the first day of your first treatment cycle (Day 1 of Cycle 1).

You will start the Columvi step-up dosing schedule a week after the obinutuzumab dose. The step-up dosing schedule is when you receive smaller “step-up” doses of Columvi on Day 8 and Day 15 of Cycle 1. This is to help reduce your risk of CRS. You should be hospitalized during your infusion and for 24 hours after receiving the first step-up dose on Day 8. You should be hospitalized during your infusion and for 24 hours after receiving the second step-up dose on Day 15 if you experienced CRS during the first step-up dose.

You will receive your first full dose of Columvi a week after the second step-up dose (this will be Day 1 of Cycle 2).

If your dose of Columvi is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the “step-up dosing schedule”.

If you had more than mild CRS with your previous dose of Columvi, you should be hospitalized during and for 24 hours after receiving your next dose of Columvi.

Before each dose of Columvi, you will receive medicines to help reduce your risk of CRS and infusion-related reactions.

