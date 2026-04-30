Genentech to Present Extensive Data Showcasing Its Industry-Leading Ophthalmology Portfolio at ARVO 2026

New real-world data confirm Vabysmo’s potent retinal drying in wet AMD and DME

Key data for Susvimo demonstrate its potential to provide lasting disease control through continuous delivery, while reducing treatment burden

Genentech will present more than 45 abstracts at ARVO 2026, including 20 oral presentations across five retinal conditions

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that it will showcase key real-world, product and pipeline data from its ophthalmology portfolio at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, held May 3-7 in Denver. The data being presented emphasize Genentech’s focus on preserving vision through innovative therapies, including Vabysmo® (faricimab-svoa), Susvimo® (ranibizumab injection) and the investigational interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitor, vamikibart. The data cover five retinal conditions including geographic atrophy (GA), retinal vein occlusion (RVO) and uveitic macular edema (UME), as well as diabetic macular edema (DME) and wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

“The data we will present at ARVO underscore our commitment to advances in ophthalmology in general and our retinal portfolio in particular,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "An important example is real-world data for wet AMD and DME showing that Vabysmo dries the retina and improves retinal anatomy in both treatment-naïve and previously treated settings."

Vabysmo real-world drying data

New data from the global VOYAGER study (NCT05476926) demonstrate that six months of treatment with Vabysmo dried the retina and improved retinal anatomy in real-world clinical practice. These findings, which utilized a deep learning algorithm to analyze real-world optical coherence tomography images, showed consistent improvements across both treatment-naive patients and those previously treated with other anti-VEGF therapies.

Further highlights from Genentech’s ophthalmology portfolio

Reflecting its mission to address diverse patient needs across ophthalmic conditions, Genentech will present important new findings from across its ophthalmology portfolio. This includes data exploring the use of Vabysmo in RVO, reinforcing its real-world effectiveness in this patient population. Additionally, new data for Susvimo will highlight its ability to provide sustained disease control, and early data from the investigational IL-6 inhibitor, vamikibart, will offer insights for its potential role in targeting underlying retinal inflammation.

Overview of key presentations featuring Genentech medicines:

Topic Abstract Title Presentation Details

(all timings are MDT) Vabysmo Anatomical outcomes of faricimab in patients with diabetic macular edema: 6-month real-world imaging from the VOYAGER study Poster #1964 - 0031

May 4, 2026

3:00-4:45 PM Long-term effectiveness and safety of faricimab in eyes with nAMD: 2-year results from the UK FARWIDE-nAMD study Presentation (10 mins)

May 5, 2026

1:45-2:00 PM Automated quantification of retinal fluid volume in patients with DME: analysis of faricimab vs aflibercept in YOSEMITE/RHINE Presentation (10 mins)

May 5, 2026 2:00-2:15 PM Anatomical outcomes of faricimab in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration: 6-month real-world imaging from the VOYAGER study Presentation (10 mins)

May 5, 2026

2:30-2:45 PM Reduction in Subretinal Hyperreflective Material Volume With Faricimab vs Aflibercept 2 mg in Treatment-Naïve nAMD: A TENAYA/LUCERNE Post Hoc Analysis Presentation (10 mins)

May 5, 2026

2:45-3:00 PM One-year outcomes of faricimab patients with DME from a global, prospective observational study: the VOYAGER study Presentation (10 mins)

May 5, 2026

5:00-5:15 PM One-year outcomes of faricimab treatment in eyes with nAMD from the global, prospective observational VOYAGER study Presentation (10 mins)

May 7, 2026

1:15-1:30 PM Susvimo Patient preference for the PDS vs intravitreal injections: year 2 results from the phase 3 Pagoda trial in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) Poster #1979 - 0046

May 4, 2026 3:00- 4:45 PM Retinal fluid, thickness, and leakage in PDS-treated study eyes vs intravitreal injection-treated fellow eyes in bilateral DME in the Pagoda trial Poster #1980 - 0047

May 4, 2026

3:00- 4:45 PM Model-based pharmacokinetic simulations of the Port Delivery Platform with ranibizumab (PDS) under various real-world clinical scenarios Poster #1981 - 0048

May 4, 2026 3:00- 4:45 PM Interim analysis of the Belvedere nAMD study: summary of PDS treatment in eyes with high injection burden Presentation (10 mins)

May 7, 2026

3:00-3:15 PM Vamikibart Efficacy and safety of vamikibart in patients with diabetic macular edema: first results from the phase 2 ALLUVIUM trial Presentation (10 mins)

May 5, 2026

3:30-3:45 PM Efficacy and safety of vamikibart in combination with ranibizumab in patients with DME: first results from the phase 2 BARDENAS trial Presentation (10 mins)

May 5, 2026

3:45-4:00 PM

Genentech is committed to helping people access the medicines they are prescribed and offers comprehensive services for people prescribed Vabysmo or Susvimo to help minimize barriers to access and reimbursement. Patients can call 833-EYE-GENE for more information. For people who qualify, Genentech offers patient assistance programs through Genentech Access Solutions. More information is also available at (866) 4ACCESS/(866) 422-2377 or https://www.Genentech-Access.com.

Visit https://www.Vabysmo.com or https://www.Susvimo.com for additional information.

About Vabysmo® (faricimab-svoa)

Vabysmo is the first bispecific antibody approved for the eye. It targets and inhibits two signaling pathways linked to a number of vision-threatening retinal conditions by neutralizing angiopoietin-2 (Ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A). While research is underway to better understand the role of the Ang-2 pathway in retinal disease, Ang-2 and VEGF-A are thought to contribute to vision loss by destabilizing blood vessels, which may cause new leaky blood vessels to form and increase inflammation. By blocking pathways involving Ang-2 and VEGF-A, Vabysmo is designed to stabilize blood vessels.

Vabysmo U.S. Indications

Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) is a prescription medicine given by injection into the eye, used to treat adults with neovascular (wet) age‑related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Important Safety Information

Contraindications

Vabysmo is contraindicated in patients who have an infection in or around their eye, have active swelling around their eye that may include pain and redness, or are allergic to Vabysmo or any of the ingredients in Vabysmo.

Warnings and Precautions

Injections like the one for Vabysmo can cause an eye infection (endophthalmitis) or separation of layers of the retina (retinal detachment). Patients should seek medical care if they experience increasing eye pain, vision loss, sensitivity to light, or redness in the white of the eye.

Vabysmo may cause a temporary increase in pressure in the eye (intraocular pressure), which occurs 60 minutes after the injection.

Although not common, Vabysmo patients have had serious, sometimes fatal, problems related to blood clots, such as heart attacks or strokes (thromboembolic events). In clinical studies for wet AMD during the first year, 7 out of 664 patients treated with Vabysmo reported such an event. In DME studies from baseline to week 100, 64 out of 1,262 patients treated with Vabysmo reported such an event. In clinical studies for RVO during 6 months, 7 out of 641 patients treated with Vabysmo reported such an event.

Retinal vasculitis and/or retinal vascular occlusion, typically in the presence of intraocular inflammation, have been reported with the use of Vabysmo. Healthcare providers should discontinue treatment with Vabysmo in patients who develop these events. Patients should be instructed to report any change in vision without delay.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (≥5%) reported in patients receiving Vabysmo were cataract (15%) and blood on the white of the eye (conjunctival hemorrhage, 8%). These are not all the possible side effects of Vabysmo.

Pregnancy, Lactation, Females and Males of Reproductive Potential

Based on how Vabysmo interacts with your body, there may be a potential risk to an unborn baby. Patients should use birth control before their first injection, during their treatment with Vabysmo, and for 3 months after their last dose of Vabysmo.

It is not known if Vabysmo passes into breast milk. Patients should talk to their healthcare provider about the best way to feed their baby if they receive Vabysmo.

Patients may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. Patients may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see additional Important Safety Information in the full Vabysmo Prescribing Information or visit https://www.Vabysmo.com.

About Susvimo® (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant

Susvimo® (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant is a refillable implant surgically inserted into the eye during a one-time, outpatient procedure. Susvimo continuously delivers a customized formulation of ranibizumab over time. Susvimo is indicated for intravitreal use via the Susvimo eye implant only. Ranibizumab is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor designed to bind to and inhibit VEGF-A, a protein that has been shown to play a critical role in the formation of new blood vessels and the leakiness of the vessels. Susvimo was previously called the Port Delivery System with ranibizumab in the U.S.

The customized formulation of ranibizumab delivered by Susvimo is different from the ranibizumab intravitreal injection, a medicine marketed as Lucentis® (ranibizumab injection), which is approved to treat wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and other retinal diseases. Lucentis was first approved for wet AMD by the FDA in 2006.

Susvimo Indication

Susvimo (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for intravitreal use via ocular implant is indicated for the treatment of patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy (DR) who have previously responded to at least two intravitreal injections of a vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor medication.

Susvimo Important Safety Information

WARNING: ENDOPHTHALMITIS

The Susvimo implant has been associated with an up to 3-fold higher rate of endophthalmitis than monthly intravitreal injections of ranibizumab.

Warnings and Precautions:

The Susvimo implant and the procedures associated with inserting, filling, refilling, and (if medically necessary) removing the implant can cause other serious side effects, including:

An eye infection (endophthalmitis). Endophthalmitis is an infection of the eyeball that can cause permanent damage to your eye, including blindness. Endophthalmitis requires urgent (same-day) medical or surgical treatment.

Endophthalmitis is an infection of the eyeball that can cause permanent damage to your eye, including blindness. Endophthalmitis requires urgent (same-day) medical or surgical treatment. A missing layer on top of the white part of the eye (conjunctival erosion). Conjunctival erosion is an area that becomes missing (defect) in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye, which may result in exposure of the implant. Conjunctival erosion may require surgical treatment.

Conjunctival erosion is an area that becomes missing (defect) in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye, which may result in exposure of the implant. Conjunctival erosion may require surgical treatment. An opening of the layer that covers the white part of the eye (conjunctival retraction). Conjunctival retraction is an opening or gaping in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye, which may cause the implant to be exposed. Conjunctival retraction may require surgical treatment.

Conjunctival retraction is an opening or gaping in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye, which may cause the implant to be exposed. Conjunctival retraction may require surgical treatment. Tear and separation of layers of the retina (rhegmatogenous retinal detachment). Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment is a tear and separation of one of the layers of the retina in the back of the eye that senses light. Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment requires surgical treatment.

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment is a tear and separation of one of the layers of the retina in the back of the eye that senses light. Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment requires surgical treatment. Implant movement (implant dislocation). This movement may require surgical treatment to correct.

This movement may require surgical treatment to correct. Implant damage. Damage to the implant that prevents continued treatment (refills) with Susvimo. If the implant is not able to be properly refilled, a patient’s wet AMD may be inadequately treated and a physician may remove the implant and/or change the treatment.

Damage to the implant that prevents continued treatment (refills) with Susvimo. If the implant is not able to be properly refilled, a patient’s wet AMD may be inadequately treated and a physician may remove the implant and/or change the treatment. Bleeding (vitreous hemorrhage). Vitreous hemorrhage is bleeding within the gel-like substance (vitreous) inside of your eye. This may require an additional eye surgery.

Vitreous hemorrhage is bleeding within the gel-like substance (vitreous) inside of your eye. This may require an additional eye surgery. Bump on top of the white layer of the eye (conjunctival bleb). Conjunctival bleb is a small bulge in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye where the implant is inserted. This may be due to leakage of fluid from the inside of the eye. This may require medical or surgical treatment.

Conjunctival bleb is a small bulge in the layer (conjunctiva) that covers the white part of the eye where the implant is inserted. This may be due to leakage of fluid from the inside of the eye. This may require medical or surgical treatment. Temporary decrease in vision after the Susvimo procedure.

Who should not receive Susvimo?

Patients who have an infection in or around their eye, have active inflammation in their eye, or have had an allergic reaction to ranibizumab or any of its ingredients in Susvimo in the past.

Information for patients who are of childbearing potential

If patients are pregnant, think that they might be pregnant, or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if Susvimo will harm an unborn baby. Patients should use birth control (contraception) during treatment with Susvimo and for 12 months after the last refill of Susvimo.

If patients are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Susvimo is not recommended during breastfeeding. It is not known if Susvimo passes into breast milk.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions were blood on the white of the eye, redness in the white of the eye, sensitivity to light, and eye pain. These are not all the possible side effects of Susvimo.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see additional Important Safety Information in the full Susvimo Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING or visit https://www.Susvimo.com.

About Lucentis® (ranibizumab injection)

Lucentis® is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor designed to bind to and inhibit VEGF-A, a protein that is believed to play a critical role in the formation of new blood vessels (angiogenesis) and the hyperpermeability (leakiness) of the vessels.

Lucentis is FDA-approved for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR) and myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV).

Lucentis was developed by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. The company retains commercial rights in the United States and Novartis has exclusive commercial rights for the rest of the world.

Outside the United States, Lucentis is approved in more than 120 countries to treat adult patients with wet AMD, and for the treatment of visual impairment due to DME, due to macular edema secondary to both branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) and central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), and due to choroidal neovascularization (CNV).

Lucentis Important Safety Information

Lucentis is contraindicated in patients with ocular or periocular infections or known hypersensitivity to ranibizumab or any of the excipients in Lucentis. Hypersensitivity reactions may manifest as severe intraocular inflammation.

Intravitreal injections, including those with Lucentis, have been associated with endophthalmitis, retinal detachment, and iatrogenic traumatic cataract.

Increases in intraocular pressure have been noted both pre-injection and post-injection with Lucentis.

Although there was a low rate of arterial thromboembolic events (ATEs) observed in the Lucentis clinical trials, there is a potential risk of ATEs following intravitreal use of VEGF inhibitors. ATEs are defined as nonfatal stroke, nonfatal myocardial infarction, or vascular death (including deaths of unknown cause).

Fatal events occurred more frequently in patients with DME and DR at baseline treated monthly with Lucentis compared with control. Although the rate of fatal events was low and included causes of death typical of patients with advanced diabetic complications, a potential relationship between these events and intravitreal use of VEGF inhibitors cannot be excluded.

Retinal vasculitis and/or retinal vascular occlusion have been reported. Patients should be instructed to report any change in vision without delay.

In the Lucentis Phase III clinical trials, the most common ocular side effects included conjunctival hemorrhage, eye pain, vitreous floaters, and increased intraocular pressure. The most common non-ocular side effects included nasopharyngitis, anemia, nausea, and cough.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

For additional safety information, please see Lucentis full Prescribing Information, available here: http://www.gene.com/download/pdf/lucentis_prescribing.pdf.

About vamikibart

Vamikibart is an investigational monoclonal antibody that has been specifically engineered for intravitreal (IVT) administration. It targets interleukin-6 (IL-6), a key cytokine in the inflammatory pathway in uveitic macular edema (UME). In the Phase I DOVETAIL study, vamikibart provided rapid vision improvements and resolution of macular edema in people with UME. Vamikibart was also well tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events reported. Based on the promising Phase I DOVETAIL data, Genentech initiated the two identical Phase III vamikibart studies MEERKAT and SANDCAT. Vamikibart is being investigated in retinal diseases with recognized inflammatory pathways, including in people with UME. Vamikibart has orphan drug designation in the United States and European Union.

About Genentech in Ophthalmology

Genentech is researching and developing new treatments for people living with a range of eye diseases that cause significant visual impairment and blindness, including wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR), geographic atrophy (GA) and other retinal diseases, including rare and inherited conditions.

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

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