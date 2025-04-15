Genenta Showcases Strategic Vision at Premier Biotech Forum in Qatar

MILAN and NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO Genenta Science (Nasdaq: GNTA), a pioneer in immuno-oncology and a leader in cell-based therapeutics, will present at “Montalcini Global Biotech Tour” in Doha, Qatar on April 17th, 2025 at the Sheikh Fahad bin Jassim Al Thani theatre, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) Building.

Following the announcement of a €20 million ($22.7 million) strategic financing through the issuance of a Mandatory Convertible Bond to ENEA Tech and Biomedical (ETB) — aimed at expanding Genenta’s pipeline with the advancement of Temferon™ in metastatic Renal Cell Cancer (mRCC) — and the addition of approximately €3.0 million ($3.2 million) raised via at-the-market (ATM) facility, Genenta CEO Pierluigi Paracchi will present at the event, which will be hosted by H.E. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs of the State of Qatar, and H.E. Prof. Orazio Schillaci, Italian Minister of Health. H.E. Paolo Toschi, Ambassador of Italy to the State of Qatar, will also deliver opening remarks at the event.

Paracchi, who also serves as Moderator of the National Working Table for the Internationalization of the Italian Biotech sector (NWTIB) — a strategic initiative launched by Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani — will speak during the session dedicated to the “Italian Biotech & Lifesciences Ecosystem,” which will also feature Massimo Carnelos, Head of the Office for Technological Innovation and Startups at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mario Scuderi, Senior Partner at CDP Venture Capital. CDP VC is a long-standing investor in Genenta, having participated in the company’s IPO on Nasdaq in 2021.

The program includes presentations by key institutional stakeholders such as Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council (QRDI), represented by Dr. Sara A. Abdulla, Senior Research Program Manager, and concludes with bilateral meetings featuring representatives of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) — the country’s sovereign wealth fund managing over $475 billion in assets — as a strategic interlocutor in cross-border partnerships.

Note: The information provided herein regarding the Mandatory Convertible Bond is a summary and does not purport to be comprehensive. The full terms and conditions of the Mandatory Convertible Bond are set forth in the official subscription agreement by and between Genenta and ETB and relevant bond regulations, which are detailed and govern the issuance of the Mandatory Convertible Bond. Investors are encouraged to refer to the full documentation. The complete documentation with respect to the Mandatory Convertible Bond is available in the Company’s Form 6-K filing with the SEC filed concurrently with this press release and on the Company’s website at www.genenta.com.

Note: For further details on the ATM facility, investors are encouraged to consult the Company’s Form 6-K filed with the SEC on March 19, 2025 and available on Genenta’s website at www.genenta.com

About Genenta

Genenta (Nasdaq: GNTA) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary hematopoietic stem cells therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor cancers. Genenta first in class product candidate is Temferon™, which is designed to allow the expression of immune-therapeutic payloads within the tumor microenvironment by bone marrow derived myeloid cells and enable a durable and targeted response. Genenta has completed the Phase 1 trial for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients with an unmethylated MGMT gene promoter, which suggests the potential reprogramming of the tumor microenvironment and inhibiting of myeloid induced tolerance, while allowing the induction of T cell responses, potentially breaking immune tolerance. Genenta has initiated in Q4 2024 a Phase 1/2a metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma study that will also include a combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Genenta’s treatments are designed as one-time monotherapies, but with the additional potential, when used in combination, to significantly enhance the efficacy of other approved therapeutics.

