Genelux Corporation Announces Upcoming Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Titan Partners

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Thomas Zindrick, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board; Matt Pulisic, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Jason Litten, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Boris Peaker, PhD, Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Titan Partners, on Monday, January 19, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be found here and on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.genelux.com/. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About Genelux Corporation

Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in two U.S.-based clinical trials: OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination platinum-doublet + bevacizumab compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer; and VIRO-25, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & platinum-doublet + physician's choice of immune checkpoint inhibitor compared to docetaxel in non-small-cell lung cancer. Additionally, Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated for dose selection in Olvi-Vec-SCLC-202, a China-based, multi-center, open label Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & platinum-doublet in recurrent small-cell lung cancer. The core of Genelux's discovery and development efforts revolves around its proprietary CHOICE™ platform from which Genelux has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec.

