SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Genelux Corporation Announces Upcoming Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Titan Partners

January 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Thomas Zindrick, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board; Matt Pulisic, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Jason Litten, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Boris Peaker, PhD, Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Titan Partners, on Monday, January 19, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be found here and on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.genelux.com/. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About Genelux Corporation

Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in two U.S.-based clinical trials: OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination platinum-doublet + bevacizumab compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer; and VIRO-25, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & platinum-doublet + physician's choice of immune checkpoint inhibitor compared to docetaxel in non-small-cell lung cancer. Additionally, Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated for dose selection in Olvi-Vec-SCLC-202, a China-based, multi-center, open label Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & platinum-doublet in recurrent small-cell lung cancer. The core of Genelux's discovery and development efforts revolves around its proprietary CHOICE™ platform from which Genelux has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec.

Investor Contact

Austin Murtagh
Precision AQ
austin.murtagh@precisionaq.com

Media Contact

Ashley Murphy
Precision AQ
ashley.murphy@precisionaq.com

Source: Genelux Corporation


Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves