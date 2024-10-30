Genascence Appoints Jeymi Tambiah as Chief Medical Officer

—Accomplished physician-scientist with more than 15 years’ biopharmaceutical industry experience in medical affairs, clinical development, and drug development

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genascence Corporation (“Genascence”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company revolutionizing the treatment of prevalent musculoskeletal diseases with gene therapy, today announced the appointment of Jeymi Tambiah, MBChB, FRCS, MS, FAPCR, MFPM(Dis) as its chief medical officer. Dr. Tambiah is an accomplished physician-scientist with more than 15 years’ biopharmaceutical industry experience creating and leading strategies for medical affairs, clinical development, and drug development programs. He also brings deep experience in translational medicine, commercialization, and health outcomes research to Genascence.

“Jeymi is a visionary leader skilled at leveraging scientific and clinical expertise to build innovative first-in-class therapeutic programs in the areas of osteoarthritis, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience and I am excited to welcome him to Genascence as our chief medical offer,” said Thomas Chalberg, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Genascence. “His experience includes all phases of drug development from bench through Phase 1-4 clinical studies and building elite high performance medical affairs teams. Jeymi’s development and research expertise, particularly within the osteoarthritis research community, will be invaluable as we execute on our strategy to bring gene therapy to people suffering from prevalent musculoskeletal diseases.”

“Genascence is a company that is transforming how we treat debilitating musculoskeletal diseases like osteoarthritis by pioneering the development of gene therapy,” said Dr. Tambiah. “I am thrilled to join this outstanding team under Tom’s leadership and apply my knowledge and experience to advance our clinical program so that we can bring potentially curative therapies to patients in desperate need of better treatments.”

Before joining Genascence, Jeymi was senior vice president of clinical development and external innovation at Biosplice Therapeutics, a start-up biotech developing molecules modulating mRNA splicing in oncology, arthritis, and neurodegenerative diseases, where he was primarily responsible for clinical development, medical affairs, and external thoughtleader and scientific partnerships. Previously, Jeymi worked for UCB Pharma in various roles of increasing leadership within medical affairs, launching the TNF-inhibitor certolizumab pegol within the European Union, U.K., and U.S. across multiple immunology indications. Before his move into pharma, Jeymi trained and practiced in cardiothoracic surgery at Guys’ and St. Thomas’ Hospitals in London.

Jeymi is very active in the osteoarthritis research community, with numerous research awards and publications, holding many committee appointments, and regularly presenting at international conferences. He is the North American representative for the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine UK, and in this role is dedicated to supporting the education and mentoring of physicians in drug development. Jeymi earned his medical degree from the University of Manchester, UK, a doctorate degree in vascular biology from Imperial College London where he was a Wellcome Research Fellow, and a BSc (Hons) in medical science from the University of St. Andrews, UK. He is a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of England and Edinburgh, a member of Faculty of Pharmaceutical Physicians UK by Distinction, and a fellow of the Academy of Physicians in Clinical Research.

