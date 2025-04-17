SUBSCRIBE
GemPharmatech Significantly Expands U.S. Capabilities with New San Diego Biotech Hub Facility

April 17, 2025 | 
1 min read

Comprehensive laboratory and rodent vivarium enhancespreclinical research infrastructure in North America.

SAN DIEGO, CA — April 17, 2025 — GemPharmatech, a global leader in genetically engineered mouse models and preclinical contract research services, today announced the grand opening of its newly expanded U.S. headquarters in San Diego’s premier biotech corridor, marking a significant milestone in the company’s North American expansion strategy.

The new facility represents a transformative investment into supporting the North American biomedical research and pharmaceutical development community, featuring a state-of-the-art rodent vivarium and dedicated laboratory space. This expansion enables seamless support for biomedical researchers and drug developers, from breeding services or vivarium rental to extensive preclinical in vivo pharmacology solutions for their pipelines.

“Our San Diego headquarters embody our vision of collaborative, innovation-driven scientific advancement,” said Dr. Xiang Gao, Founder and Chairman of GemPharmatech. “With this new facility, we have expanded our global capabilities and is a sign of our continued commitment to support breakthroughs in biomedical research and therapeutic development.”

The new San Diego facility will provide U.S.-based researchers with increased access to GemPharmatech’s expansive collection of genetically engineered mouse models. With the ability to conduct preclinical studies locally and streamline logistical workflows, clients can expect faster turnaround times, greater flexibility, and enhanced project coordination. In addition, the new facility is equipped with modern environmental controls to maintain the highest standards of animal welfare and rigorous data quality.

“We’re thrilled to expand our capabilities in North America with this new San Diego facility,” said Dr. Brandy Wilkinson, CEO of GemPharmatech’s U.S. division. “This facility gives our clients in the U.S. the technical expertise and preclinical in vivo pharmacology solutions needed to bring new therapies to market faster, along with a direct pipeline to the largest mouse model library in the world.”

To learn more or to schedule a facility tour, visit www.gempharmatech.com or contact sales@gempharmatech.com.

About GemPharmatech:

GemPharmatech is a leading contract research organization specializing in genetically engineered mouse models and preclinical services. With a global presence spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, the company supports researchers in accelerating biomedical discoveries.

Media Inquiries:

Jason Tyler
Associate Director of Branding and Marketing Communications

Email: Jason.tyler@gempharmatech.com

Phone: +1 ‪(619) 693-4572

California
