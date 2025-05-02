Gemelli Biotech’s Innovative Trio-Smart® Breath Test Featured in Multiple Research Studies at DDW 2025

Studies highlight clinical applications of the unique three-gas breath test in advancing SIBO diagnosis and treatment

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gemelli Biotech and its technologies will be featured in several presentations at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2025. These studies used Trio-Smart®, a diagnostic 3-gas breath test developed and distributed by Gemelli Biotech that uniquely detects hydrogen sulfide, in addition to hydrogen and methane.

The studies further validates the accuracy and utility of Trio-Smart and shows the significant cost savings that can result from its use in the diagnosis of SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth).

Research being presented includes:

An Integrative Approach to Improve 3-Gas Breath Tests Using Patient Symptom Profile by Machine Learning (5/3/25 12:30-1:30pm POSTER #Sa2030)

Real World Study of Three-Gas Breath Testing Nationwide and the Association With Symptoms (5/5/25 12:30-1:30pm POSTER #Mo1405)

Lactulose Breath Testing Is More Often Positive and Associated With Symptoms Compared to Glucose in a Nationwide Study of Kit-Based Three-Gas Breathing (5/6/25 12:30-1:30pm POSTER #Tu2015)

Low- And High-Dose Rifaximin Versus Low-Dose Rifaximin Combined With N-Acetylcysteine For Treating Diarrhea-Predominant Irritable Bowel Syndrome: A Double-Blind, Randomized Proof-Of-Concept Trial (5/5/25 4:00pm Session #4585, ROOM 24 (SDCC)

Matt Mitcho, CEO of Gemelli Biotech, said “Our understanding of the gut microbiome has grown dramatically, largely driven by access to new and better research tools. Studies like these have never been done with breath testing for chronic GI complaints. They emphasize the validity and importance of measuring all three gases during breath testing.”

He also explained that, “We’re excited to see Trio-Smart contributing to research that can help millions of people who suffer from the symptoms of IBS. Our unique ability to detect hydrogen sulfide coupled with our high-precision hydrogen and methane measurement makes Trio-Smart a powerful research tool. We have been talking with oncologists and other researchers about using our breath test in the lab and have even heard from rheumatologists and other inflammation-focused researchers about our blood test for markers of post-infectious IBS.” Matt continued, “We look forward to continuing our ongoing work with the Medically Associated Science and Technology (MAST) program at Cedars-Sinai and to contributing to research in other areas as well.”

About Gemelli Biotech

Gemelli Biotech develops and distributes at-home, mail-in precision diagnostics for diseases of the gut microbiome. Our mission is to leverage leading biological discoveries related to the microbiome to provide non-invasive, easy-to-understand diagnostics. This enables clinicians to definitively detect scientifically validated biomarkers and optimally treat GI diseases including IBS, SIBO, IMO, and ISO. Our products include the Trio-Smart® breath test that measures levels of hydrogen, methane, and hydrogen sulfide; the IBS-Smart® blood test that measures validated biomarkers of IBS, anti-CdtB, and anti-vinculin, offering a positive diagnostic strategy for patients with IBS symptoms; and the Trio-Smart Malabsorption breath test that helps identify carbohydrate intolerances after lactose, fructose, or sucrose consumption.

