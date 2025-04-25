GE HealthCare to feature latest advancements in diagnostic accuracy and patient-centered breast care at SBI 2025 Breast Cancer Imaging Symposium

Pristina Via™ mammography system is designed to enhance the mammography experience with advanced diagnostic tools and streamlined exam workflows

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a global leader in breast health technology, will feature its latest advancements in diagnostic accuracy and patient-centered breast care during the 2025 Society of Breast Imaging Symposium in Colorado Springs, Co., April 24-27, 2025. This year’s showcase will feature new innovations designed to improve breast cancer detection, streamline workflows, and enhance overall patient care.

Mammography innovations streamline exam workflows for patient-centered breast care

GE HealthCare’s latest technologies include the Pristina Via™ mammography system, which provides effortless acquisition, operational excellence, and clinical confidence, which enhances the screening experience for both technologists and patients. This innovation, part of the Senographe Pristina™ platform, provides mammography technologists with a suite of sophisticated tools that balance the demands of diagnostic accuracy and fast-paced workflows to facilitate more patient-centered breast care.

Pristina Via, developed with technologists in mind, takes in-room workflow and patient comfort to the next level through zero-click acquisition functionality when acquiring within protocols, no wait time between exposures1, and DBT image-to-image cycle times that are up to twice as fast as other mammography systems on the market.2 Additionally, Pristina Via delivers vendor-neutral prior image comparison, reducing time spent analyzing previous exams and enabling final assessments more efficiently, and Pristina 3D STD mode has the lowest radiation dose for all thickness among the major systems available in the marketplace.3,4

GE HealthCare to distribute DeepHealth’s SmartMammo™ in the U.S. to streamline radiology workflows

GE HealthCare continues its strategic collaboration with DeepHealth Inc, a global leader in AI-powered health informatics and a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDNT), to further the innovation, commercialization, and adoption of AI in imaging. The latest milestone includes the commercial availability of SmartMammo™, 510(k) cleared for use with Pristina in U.S. markets. GE HealthCare will distribute SmartMammo to imaging providers in the U.S. alongside the Pristina platform, allowing for integration of advanced AI directly into the company’s comprehensive breast imaging portfolio.

AI continues to show great promise in breast cancer screening, from early detection and risk prediction to reduced callbacks and more efficient workflows for breast imaging providers. SmartMammo is an AI-powered SaaS solution designed to seamlessly integrate into existing breast cancer diagnostic workflows, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiencies.5,6. SmartMammo facilitates fast image loading and real-time data rendering of multimodality images, accessible from any workstation and location and integrates directly into the customer’s IT stack. DeepHealth’s AI-powered breast cancer detection offers automatic lesion localization and degree of suspicion that are effective in diverse populations and dense breast tissue.5 GE HealthCare’s Pristina Via, combined with SmartMammo, provides workflow efficiency for both technologists and radiologists, as well as enhanced image interpretation features with automatic lesion localization.

“We are committed to delivering innovative technologies and end-to-end solutions that address our customer’s biggest challenge in breast cancer detection, which is to help clinicians provide efficient, accurate and personalized diagnosis to patients,” says Pooja Pathak, Vice President and General Manager of Mammography at GE HealthCare. “With Pristina Via and SmartMammo, we have streamlined both exam and radiology workflows in breast cancer screening and diagnostics, enabling clinicians to prioritize patient care.”

Latest advancements for breast cancer detection:

Invenia™ Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) Premium , the first FDA-approved breast ultrasound indicated as an adjunct to mammography and specifically designed for detecting cancer in dense breasts, will also be showcased at the Symposium. According to studies across the U.S. and Europe, 40% of women and 70% of Asian women have dense breast tissue. 7,8 For patients with dense breasts, the addition of ABUS screening when used with mammography has demonstrated a 35.7% increase in cancer detection compared to mammography alone. 9 The latest Invenia ABUS Premium aims to deliver optimal outcomes with its innovative, patient-friendly, and efficient AI-driven technology. It features new integrated Verisound™ AI and AI Assistant 10 , ensuring faster 11 and reproducible scanning and reading with extraordinary image quality. This increases clinical confidence, addresses workflow productivity, and aids in the detection of breast cancer in women with dense breasts.

, the first FDA-approved breast ultrasound indicated as an adjunct to mammography and specifically designed for detecting cancer in dense breasts, will also be showcased at the Symposium. According to studies across the U.S. and Europe, 40% of women and 70% of Asian women have dense breast tissue. For patients with dense breasts, the addition of ABUS screening when used with mammography has demonstrated a 35.7% increase in cancer detection compared to mammography alone. The latest Invenia ABUS Premium aims to deliver optimal outcomes with its innovative, patient-friendly, and efficient AI-driven technology. It features new integrated Verisound™ AI and AI Assistant , ensuring faster and reproducible scanning and reading with extraordinary image quality. This increases clinical confidence, addresses workflow productivity, and aids in the detection of breast cancer in women with dense breasts. SenoBright™ HD Contrast Enhanced Mammography (CEM) is a next-level mammogram that helps reduce the masking effect of fibroglandular breast tissue and increases the tumor signal to increase diagnostic confidence. It allows for imaging exams to be conducted in less than seven minutes and enables the detection of lesions that would otherwise go undetected 12 , providing patients with answers right away to help them avoid the anxiety of an inconclusive exam.

Contrast Enhanced Mammography (CEM) is a next-level mammogram that helps reduce the masking effect of fibroglandular breast tissue and increases the tumor signal to increase diagnostic confidence. It allows for imaging exams to be conducted in less than seven minutes and enables the detection of lesions that would otherwise go undetected , providing patients with answers right away to help them avoid the anxiety of an inconclusive exam. Serena Bright™ is a contrast guided biopsy system that enables providers to see lesions using CEM and sample with certainty. This allows patients to undergo breast biopsy exams using the same mammography equipment, in a familiar setting, with familiar staff, to help relieve some of the stress of a biopsy procedure.

To learn more about the personalized breast cancer screening solutions GE HealthCare will be featuring at SBI 2025, please visit booth #407.

