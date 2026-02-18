GE HealthCare builds on BARDA collaboration with approximately $35 million expansion to advance artificial intelligence-powered ultrasound for trauma care and emergency preparedness

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced a new approximately $35 million expansion to a previous contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The expansion is structured as a cost-share between BARDA and GE HealthCare, with BARDA providing the majority of funding. This jointly funded expanded agreement builds on the existing program announced in October 2023 and reflects continued momentum to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ultrasound solutions and new platforms to support trauma assessment and preparedness for mass casualty incidents.

“Responding to a mass casualty incident demands speed, precision and access to care, especially in high-pressure environments like emergency departments, field hospitals, and medical transport,” said Philip Rackliffe, President and CEO, Advanced Visualization Solutions, GE HealthCare. “Our strategic alignment with BARDA enables us to continue to drive ultrasound innovation through advanced AI tools and specialized hardware designed for the front lines of care.”

The expanded clinical scope of the agreement will facilitate development of several new AI-powered tools designed to enhance diagnostic speed and reduce operator dependency, even for non-expert ultrasound users. These new automated capabilities will be designed to support more detailed assessments of lung pathologies, including pleural pathologies, and improve detection of intra-abdominal injuries. In addition, GE HealthCare will create point-of-care ultrasound solutions designed to improve reliability and usability in demanding environments, including field-based care settings.

“GE HealthCare has long been at the forefront of ultrasound innovation in emergency medicine, especially at the point-of-care,” said Karley Yoder, CEO, Comprehensive Care Ultrasound, Advanced Visualization Solutions, GE HealthCare. “This milestone reflects our shared aspiration to equip clinicians with tools that enhance decision-making and help improve patient outcomes in even the most challenging scenarios.”

In addition to further technology development, the expanded program also enables new efforts to engage with clinicians and medical evaluation sites. These activities will help generate clinical evidence, inform ongoing development, and ensure the technology is shaped by real-world feedback. By working directly with experts in emergency medicine, GE HealthCare aims to validate the impact of these innovations and support broader adoption across diverse healthcare environments.

This project is supported in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50123C00035.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or visit our website for our latest news and perspectives.

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Eric Tatro

M +1 312 459-6140

eric.tatro@gehealthcare.com