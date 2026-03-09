GE HealthCare announces U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for View, a next‑generation diagnostic viewer enabling anywhere‑access to radiologists

Built for the demands of modern imaging, View streamlines workflows, and helps enhance patient care as the advanced diagnostic viewer powering the Genesis Radiology Workspace

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare today announced that View, the powerful viewer within the Genesis™ Radiology Workspace, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Designed as a fast, diagnostic, zero‑footprint viewer, View serves as the core anchor of the Genesis Radiology Workspace.2 This next‑generation solution aims to transform radiology workflows, unify the user experience, and empower radiologists with greater efficiency and precision.

Studies show that radiologists spend up to 44% of their time on non-interpretive tasks, such as navigating complex interfaces or waiting for images to load—directly impacting productivity and turnaround times.3 Radiologists are looking for solutions that can help them reduce turnaround time and improve their efficiency.

“View is designed to meet radiologists wherever they are—providing secure, high‑performance access to diagnostic imaging through a truly cloud‑native experience,” said Scott Miller, CEO of Solutions for Enterprise Imaging, GE HealthCare. “By removing traditional infrastructure barriers, we’re enabling faster collaboration, greater flexibility, and more streamlined workflows across care teams. View within the Genesis Workspace reflects our commitment to modernizing radiology in ways that support clinicians and, ultimately, improve patient care.”

View is engineered to optimize the radiology workspace by empowering diagnosticians to work from virtually anywhere with full diagnostic confidence. It delivers high‑performance 2D and 3D visualization alongside AI‑enabled tools to support fast, precise clinical decision‑making. In addition, View provides direct access to the full suite of Advanced Visualization applications, enabling seamless, comprehensive analysis within a single workflow.

“This next‑generation viewer will set a new standard—and could offer the ability to complete almost all of a radiologists’ work in a single, streamlined workspace so they can focus on patient care,” said Dr. Laurie Sebastiano.4

This product may not be available in all regions, contact your GE HealthCare sales representative for more information. Visit here to learn more about GE HealthCare’s Genesis solutions.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or visit our website for our latest news and perspectives.

____________________ 1 Anywhere to state wherever internet is available. 2 Genesis Radiology Workspace consists of View, Enterprise Archive, and Workflow Manager. 3 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S036301882500194X#sec0007 4 *Dr. Laurie Sebastiano is a compensated member of GE HealthCare’s advisory board. The statements by Dr. Laurie Sebastiano described here are based on their own opinions.

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Linh Dinh

Linh.Dinh@gehealthcare.com

M +408 275 5682