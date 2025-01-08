Gameto to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#JPM2025--Gameto, a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing treatment option in women’s health, today announced that Dr. Dina Radenkovic, CEO & Co-Founder, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. PST / 2:30 p.m. EST. Dr. Radenkovic will be joined by Dr. Martin Varsavsky, Co-Founder & Chairman, and Christian Kramme, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, during the Q&A portion of the presentation.





A webcast of the presentation will be available: https://www.gametogen.com/newsroom.

About Gameto

Gameto is a biotechnology company developing novel treatment solutions for women’s health, starting with infertility. Gameto brings together an experienced scientific management team with the vision and passion to develop a product suite to support women throughout their reproductive journeys. Gameto’s lead program, Fertilo, aims to make IVF and egg freezing shorter, safer, and more accessible through reduced hormonal injections by maturing eggs outside of the body. Beyond IVF, Gameto has a cell engineering platform that was developed in collaboration with Professor George Church’s lab at Harvard Medical School. The platform yields a pipeline of products in women’s and reproductive health, including a menopause program that is currently undergoing animal testing in order to begin first-in-human trials. Gameto is led by physician-turned-entrepreneur Dina Radenkovic as CEO and serial entrepreneur and founder of one of North America’s largest fertility networks Prelude Fertility, Martin Varsavsky, as Chairman. For more information, go to gametogen.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @gametogen and on LinkedIn.

