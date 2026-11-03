Galderma Announces Proposed Board Appointments and Chief Financial Officer Transition

The Company will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 3, 2026 to further reinforce its Board of Directors

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galderma Group AG (SIX:GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today announced proposed changes to its Board of Directors, aimed at further strengthening its governance and supporting its long-term growth. The company also announced that Luigi La Corte, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has decided to leave Galderma to pursue a significant new opportunity.

Luigi La Corte will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as CFO during the transition period, supporting business continuity and a smooth handover. The company will communicate further details regarding succession arrangements and the transition timeline in due course.

The Board of Directors is proposing the election of Rosalind Brewer and Petra Rumpf as new Board members. Both candidates bring extensive leadership and governance experience, alongside expertise spanning consumer-facing businesses, healthcare, medtech and life sciences. As Galderma advances its ambition to become the undisputed dermatology powerhouse, spanning the fast-growing market of Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology, these proposed appointments reflect the company’s commitment to strengthening its Board with the capabilities and perspectives to support its next phase of growth.

“I would like to thank Luigi for his contributions to Galderma and his commitment to supporting a smooth transition. We remain focused on executing our Integrated Dermatology Strategy and delivering against our priorities. Building on our strong momentum, including our recent inclusion in the Swiss Market Index (SMI), the proposed appointments of Rosalind Brewer and Petra Rumpf to our Board of Directors would bring valuable additional expertise and perspectives to our Board, further strengthening our governance and supporting Galderma’s long-term ambitions.” FLEMMING ØRNSKOV, M.D., MPH CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER GALDERMA

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

After seven years of service, Sherilyn McCoy will be stepping down from the Board of Directors due to conflicting obligations. The Board is thus proposing a number of items aimed at further strengthening its governance. These include increasing the maximum size of the Board of Directors from 10 to 11 members and the election of Rosalind Brewer and Petra Rumpf as members of the Board of Directors until the completion of the next Annual General Meeting. The Board is also proposing the individual election of Rosalind Brewer as a member of the Compensation Committee.

Galderma published the agenda and invitation to an EGM, which will be held virtually on December 3, 2026, at 14:00 CET. For further details please consult the 2026 EGM invitation at https://investors.galderma.com/.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body’s largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

For further information:

Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.

Chief Communications Officer

christian.marcoux@galderma.com

+41 76 315 26 50

Richard Harbinson

Corporate Communications Director

richard.harbinson@galderma.com

+41 76 210 60 62

Emil Ivanov

Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, and ESG

emil.ivanov@galderma.com

+41 21 642 78 12

Jessica Cohen

Investor Relations and Strategy Director

jessica.cohen@galderma.com

+41 21 642 76 43