Galderma Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galderma Group AG (SIX:GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today announced the appointment of Luigi La Corte as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 1, 2026.

Luigi La Corte will join Galderma on April 1 to begin a smooth and orderly transition with Thomas Dittrich, who has served as CFO of Galderma since October 2019. As previously announced, Thomas will remain with the company through Q2 2026 to ensure a seamless transition before pursuing another senior executive opportunity outside the organization.

“Luigi La Corte is an accomplished financial leader with deep experience across global healthcare and consumer organizations. I am delighted to welcome him to the Executive Committee and look forward to working with him closely as we continue to execute our Integrated Dermatology Strategy and extend our category leadership in dermatology. I would also like to thank Thomas for his commitment to ensuring a seamless transition and his many contributions to Galderma during his time with the company.” FLEMMING ØRNSKOV, M.D., MPH CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER GALDERMA





Luigi La Corte brings more than 30 years of international financial leadership experience across healthcare and consumer businesses. Most recently, he served as CFO of the global pharmaceutical company Recordati S.p.A from 2019 – 2025, where he was responsible for Group Finance, Investor Relations, Sustainability and Information Systems. He was appointed to Recordati's Board of Directors in 2022, a position he continues to hold.

Previously, Luigi La Corte held a range of senior finance leadership roles within the pharmaceutical sector, including positions at GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca and Alliance Unichem, and served as CFO at Pladis Food Group. Earlier in his career he also worked for Bain & Company, PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble. An Italian national, he holds a Master in Economics from Luiss University and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body’s largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

