Fulcrum Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September 2025 Investor Meetings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that company management will attend and present at the following investor conferences:

Cantor Fitzgerald 2025 Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY, U.S.

Date: September 4, 2025

Time: 1:35-2:05 PM ET

Type: Fireside chat

Presenters: Alex Sapir, Chief Executive Officer; Alan Musso, Chief Financial Officer; Iain Fraser, Senior Vice President of Early Development

Webcast: Link

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Location: New York, NY, U.S.

Date: September 9, 2025

Time: 2:00-2:30 PM ET

Type: Company presentation

Presenters: Alex Sapir, Chief Executive Officer; Alan Musso, Chief Financial Officer; Iain Fraser, Senior Vice President of Early Development

Webcast: Link

Fulcrum management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. Interested investors should contact their respective representative at the sponsoring institutions to request meetings.

Following the events, webcast replay links will be posted to Fulcrum Therapeutics Investor Relations’ Events and Presentations page.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s lead clinical program is pociredir, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin (HbF) for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Fulcrum uses proprietary technology to identify drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter/X (@FulcrumTx) and LinkedIn.

About Pociredir

Pociredir is an investigational oral small-molecule inhibitor of Embryonic Ectoderm Development (EED) that was discovered using Fulcrum’s proprietary discovery technology. Inhibition of EED leads to potent downregulation of key fetal globin repressors, including BCL11A, thereby causing an increase in fetal hemoglobin (HbF). Pociredir is being developed for the treatment of SCD. Initial data in SCD demonstrated proof-of-concept and achieved absolute levels of HbF increases associated with potential overall patient benefit. In clinical trials conducted prior to the clinical hold, which was lifted by the FDA in August 2023, pociredir was generally well-tolerated in people with SCD with up to three months of exposure, with no serious treatment-related adverse events reported. Pociredir has been granted FDA Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of SCD. To learn more about these trials please visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a genetic disorder of the red blood cells caused by a mutation in the HBB gene. This gene encodes a protein that is a key component of hemoglobin, a protein complex whose function is to transport oxygen in the body. The result of the mutation is less efficient oxygen transport and the formation of red blood cells that have a sickle shape. These sickle shaped cells are much less flexible than healthy cells and can block blood vessels or rupture cells. People with SCD typically suffer from serious clinical consequences, which may include anemia, pain, infections, stroke, heart disease, pulmonary hypertension, kidney failure, liver disease, and reduced life expectancy.

