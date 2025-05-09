SUBSCRIBE
Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming May 2025 Conferences

May 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ
    May 20, 2025
    New York, New York
  • RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
    May 21, 2025
    Fireside Chat at 3:35 pm ET, Participation link: HERE
    New York, New York

The webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible by visiting the "Events and Presentations" section of Fulcrum Therapeutics’ website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be available on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s lead clinical program is pociredir, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Fulcrum uses proprietary technology to identify drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter/X (@FulcrumTx) and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com
617-283-2856


Massachusetts Events
Fulcrum Therapeutics
