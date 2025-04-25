SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fulcrum Therapeutics to Host First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET

April 25, 2025 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that its first quarter 2025 financial results will be released on Thursday, May 1, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.

Individuals may register for the conference call by clicking the link here. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in details and unique PIN which will allow them to access the call. An audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.fulcrumtx.com or by clicking here. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will also be available.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s lead clinical program is pociredir, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Fulcrum uses proprietary technology to identify drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter/X (@FulcrumTx) and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com
617-283-2856


Massachusetts Earnings Events
Fulcrum Therapeutics
