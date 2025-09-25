FUJIFILM Biotechnologies Celebrates the Grand Opening of its Commercial-Scale Cell Culture Manufacturing Site in North Carolina

Represents one of the largest cell culture biomanufacturing sites in North America, which will employ 1,400 people by 2031

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Biotechnologies today celebrated the grand opening of its manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina. The newest addition to FUJIFILM Biotechnologies’ global network represents one of the largest commercial-scale cell culture biomanufacturing sites in North America.

The first phase of the planned $3.2 billion manufacturing site opens with a capacity of 8 x 20,000 liters (L) mammalian cell culture bioreactors to encompass drug product and drug substance manufacturing, while adding finished goods capabilities in 2026. The second phase expansion (announced in 2024) will double capacity with an additional 8 x 20,000 L bioreactors for a total of 16 bioreactors.

"Fujifilm's total global investment of over $8 billion to expand our contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing life sciences for our partners, people, and patients. Our new commercial-scale manufacturing hub in the U.S. highlights Fujifilm’s dedication to supporting our partners in delivering biologic medicines targeting complex diseases,” said Toshihisa Iida, director, corporate vice president, general manager of Life Sciences Strategy Headquarters and Bio CDMO Division, FUJIFILM Corporation, Japan, and chairman, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies. “Securing strategic manufacturing capacity is crucial to our 'Partners for Life' strategy, to help ensure a stable supply chain for our customers."

The celebration was attended by Fujifilm’s leadership and state and local public officials, including North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein, State Sec. of Commerce Lee Lilley, State Chief Deputy Sec. Of Commerce Kenny Flowers, State Rep. Erin Paré, State Rep. Julie von Haefen, State Rep. Donna White, Wake County Commission Chair, Susan Evans and commission members, Holly Springs Mayor Sean Mayefskie and Town of Holly Springs council members. Representatives from local universities, colleges, and workforce training centers were also in attendance.

“North Carolina is creating the future of biotech and Fujifilm is an industry leader,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This overall project will create 1,400 new, good-paying jobs in North Carolina by 2031 and will grow our state’s economy by $4.7 billion over the next decade. Fujifilm isn’t just strengthening the workforce of today – it’s investing in the workforce of tomorrow.”

“Wake County attracts cutting edge life sciences companies like FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, because we offer a skilled workforce, a supportive business ecosystem and a quality of life that is second to none,” said Chair Susan Evans of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “As we cut the ribbon on this new facility, we show that, once again, Wake County is the leading hub for the biotech industry.”

“This celebration marks a meaningful milestone in the history of Holly Springs because at full buildout we anticipate that FUJIFILM Biotechnologies will become our largest employer,” said Town of Holly Springs Mayor Sean Mayefskie. “Not only is this company providing high-quality jobs to our residents, but the impact of this investment will boost our local economy. It’s already attracting amazing companies, both large and small, to Holly Springs.”

The new, state-of-the-art facility currently employs over 680 employees, and is on track to reach 750 employees by the end of the year, with an overall goal of hiring a total of 1,400 by 2031. FUJIFILM Biotechnologies has nearly 5,000 employees worldwide.

"I am inspired by our team's incredible achievement in delivering this ambitious manufacturing hub in under five years. Leveraging our pioneering kojoXTM modular facility design approach, our teams and partners are able to accelerate build times, which will help get medicines to patients faster,” said Lars Petersen, president and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies. “This site bridges a critical gap in supply; with the world’s aging population driving a surge in chronic diseases, it's vital to keep pace with the demand for life-changing medicines."

By applying FUJIFILM Biotechnologies’ kojoX approach, the Company was able to reduce design time by 70 percent, creating a near-replica of FUJIFILM Biotechnologies’ existing commercial-scale site in Denmark.

"Today's opening allows Johnson & Johnson to further expand our U.S. manufacturing capacity to bring our growing portfolio of transformational medicines to patients,” said Joaquin Duato, chairman and chief executive officer, Johnson & Johnson. “It also reinforces our long-standing and continued commitment to invest in U.S. manufacturing, innovation and job creation.”

“Ribbon cuttings are always special and momentous events, but this one is especially satisfying. We are excited to be part of this, and truly thankful to the FUJIFILM Biotechnologies’ team for helping us establish this additional critical bulk capacity in the USA,” said Daniel Van Plew, executive vice president and general manager, Industrial Operations and Product Supply at Regeneron.

"I am deeply grateful to our public partners in the state, county, and town, as well as our workforce development partners at local colleges, universities, and training centers. The world is watching, and North Carolina stands out as the premier location for biomanufacturing. This close-knit community is building an innovative model that supports high-tech business growth; including sustainable energy resources, infrastructure for future growth, world-renowned research institutions, and a strong pool of technical talent,” added Petersen.

With sustainability as a focus, 100% of carbon emissions from electrical consumption at the Holly Springs site will be offset through the purchase of renewable energy certificates via a virtual power purchase agreement1. These achievements will contribute to Fujifilm’s overarching Sustainable Value Plan’s objective to achieve carbon neutrality by the end of fiscal year 2040.

About FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, is a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines and advanced therapies. With over 30 years of experience, the Company specializes in developing and manufacturing biopharmaceuticals using microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. With nearly 5,000 employees, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies operates a fully integrated, kojoX global network with major facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark, with a planned new site in Holly Springs, North Carolina, USA. The Company's kojoX manufacturing network ensures supply chain agility for its customers through modular facilities and standardized processes for seamless scaling and technology transfers. FUJIFILM Biotechnologies offers comprehensive services, ranging from proprietary cell line development, to process and analytical development, and through to clinical and commercial manufacturing. For more information, go to: fujifilmbiotechnologies.fujifilm.com

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com. For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

