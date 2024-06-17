SUBSCRIBE
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

NEWS
courtesy Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
Deals
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies: There’s a New Cell Therapy Employer in Thousand Oaks
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is offering unique opportunities to join one of the top global CDMOs focused on solving some of the most complex healthcare challenges.
December 2, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Landmark Bio Lab and Ran Zheng_courtesy of Landmar
Business
Harvard, MIT, FUJIFILM and More Launch Genetown Biomanufacturing Facility
Newly-launched Massachusetts biomanufacturing facility will be something like a conveyor belt from the academic bench to the early startup.
October 27, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
5 Life Science Companies Drive Innovation in Lone Star Bio
FUJIFILM Dyosynth Biotechnologies, Taysha Gene Therapies, Veravas highlight innovation stemming from the Lone Star state. BioSpace takes a deep dive into these and other Texas innovators.
September 27, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Bio NC
The Top Biopharma Companies Hiring New Grads Across the U.S.
Finding a job right out of college can seem like a daunting task. To help, BioSpace has compiled a list of the top companies hiring new grads for entry-level roles.
August 19, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Lone Star Bio
FUJIFILM Continues Cell Culture Quest, Invests $1.6B in Texas, Denmark Facilities
The $1.6-billion infusion into its subsidiary is Fujifilm’s latest move to establish a more robust presence in the cell culture manufacturing space.
June 30, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Deals
Three Life Sciences Players Up Their Footprint with Manufacturing Expansions
Fujifilm announced that it is acquiring Atara Biotherapeutics’ cell therapy manufacturing facility in California for $100 million.
January 27, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Bio NC
BioSpace Launches 2022 Hotbed Maps to Highlight Thriving Life Sciences Clusters
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
January 17, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
Life Sciences Global Expansions: New Sites, Bigger Facilities, More Jobs
Biopharma companies are eying the establishment of new facilities across the globe that will bolster their manufacturing strategies. BioSpace rounds up some of the latest announcements.
December 17, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
BioCapital
Giving Thanks for Scientific Advances and COVID-19 Relief
With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, BioSpace felt it was important to give thanks for some of the positive things that have happened this year. And there are many!
November 24, 2021
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie and Ellen Camacho
IN THE PRESS
Bio NC
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Enters Into an Agreement with Argenx to Manufacture Efgartigimod, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the Treatment of Severe Autoimmune Diseases
October 27, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Deals
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces the Completion of the Acquisition of Its Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility & Commencement of Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Fujifilm
April 4, 2022
 · 
6 min read
Bio NC
Providers Rank Fujifilm “Best in KLAS” for Three Synapse® Enterprise Imaging Solutions
February 8, 2022
 · 
5 min read
Business
LEXEO Therapeutics and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Announce Collaboration to Support Development and Manufacturing of Gene Therapies for Genetic Diseases
October 13, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Pharm Country
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies and NeuExcell Therapeutics enter manufacturing agreement to rapidly advance NXL-001, a potential neuro-regeneration gene therapy to treat ischemic cortical stroke
September 13, 2021
 · 
2 min read
BioCapital
Novavax and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Initiate Large Scale Manufacturing of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
July 23, 2020
 · 
8 min read
Business
Fujifilm to invest 100 billion yen (928 million USD) to expand its large scale biologics production facility in Denmark
June 9, 2020
 · 
4 min read
Business
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies to be Manufacturing Partner for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate TNX-1800
June 1, 2020
 · 
9 min read
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies teams with COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator to reserve manufacturing capacity and provide technical expertise to deliver future COVID-19 therapies
April 30, 2020
 · 
4 min read
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Breaks Ground On A New BioCampus At Its Billingham, UK Location
March 12, 2020
 · 
3 min read
