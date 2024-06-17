FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
NEWS
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is offering unique opportunities to join one of the top global CDMOs focused on solving some of the most complex healthcare challenges.
Newly-launched Massachusetts biomanufacturing facility will be something like a conveyor belt from the academic bench to the early startup.
FUJIFILM Dyosynth Biotechnologies, Taysha Gene Therapies, Veravas highlight innovation stemming from the Lone Star state. BioSpace takes a deep dive into these and other Texas innovators.
Finding a job right out of college can seem like a daunting task. To help, BioSpace has compiled a list of the top companies hiring new grads for entry-level roles.
The $1.6-billion infusion into its subsidiary is Fujifilm’s latest move to establish a more robust presence in the cell culture manufacturing space.
Fujifilm announced that it is acquiring Atara Biotherapeutics’ cell therapy manufacturing facility in California for $100 million.
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
Biopharma companies are eying the establishment of new facilities across the globe that will bolster their manufacturing strategies. BioSpace rounds up some of the latest announcements.
With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, BioSpace felt it was important to give thanks for some of the positive things that have happened this year. And there are many!
JOBS
IN THE PRESS