Four Feinstein Institutes Scientists Honored as National Academy of Inventors Senior Members

Lior Brimberg, Jared M. Huston, Stavros Zanos and Theodoros Zanos recognized for impactful innovations and patented technologies

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In recognition of their impact on society through the successful production, patenting and commercialization of groundbreaking technologies, four esteemed scientists from Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research – Lior Brimberg, PhD; Jared M. Huston, MD; Stavros Zanos, MD, PhD; and Theodoros Zanos, PhD – have been named to the prestigious 2026 class of Senior Members by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI).

This significant recognition highlights their work in bringing, or aspiring to bring, real positive change to the welfare of society and economic progress. The complete list of the 2026 NAI Senior Members, along with institutions, can be found here.

Started in 2018, the NAI Senior Member program highlights active faculty, scientists and administrators at NAI Member Institutions who have demonstrated remarkable innovation. This year’s class, the largest to date, comprises 230 emerging inventors from 82 NAI member institutions globally, collectively holding over 2,000 U.S. patents. In total, there are 945 Senior Members holding over 11,000 U.S. patents.

“This well-deserved and important recognition by the National Academy of Inventors reflects both the caliber of our investigators and the scientific environment at the Feinstein Institutes,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes and Karches Family Distinguished Chair in Medical Research, who was inducted as an NAI Fellow in December. “Drs. Brimberg, Huston and Theo, and Stavros Zanos exemplify rigorous, collaborative science, and we are pleased to see their work recognized as NAI Senior Members.”

Dr. Brimberg, associate professor in the Institute of Molecular Medicine at Feinstein Institutes, is known for her work on novel diagnostics and therapeutics for autoimmune diseases with a special focus on the effect of maternal anti-brain antibodies on brain development and behavior specifically in Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Dr. Huston, vice chair for education, surgery service line and professor of surgery and science education, Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes, looks to better understand how the central nervous system protects against traumatic injury, including novel non-invasive methods to reduce bleeding via activation of the Neural TourniquetTM pathway.

Dr. Stavros Zanos, associate professor, Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes, studies the autonomic nervous system and how neuromodulation can treat conditions with cardiovascular, immune and metabolic dysfunction. Additionally. Dr. Zanos leads a team that is imaging and mapping how vagal fibers are organized inside the vagus nerve – a world first.

Dr. Theodoros Zanos, professor, division of health AI in the Institute of Health System Science & Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes, looks to develop AI clinical tools that will enable early diagnosis, disease severity assessment and personalization and adaptability of the therapy.

The NAI Senior Member program, launched in 2018, acknowledges individuals whose patented technologies aspire to bring significant societal and economic benefits. The 2026 class of Senior Members will be honored during the Senior Member Induction Ceremony at NAI’s 15th Annual Conference, taking place June 1-4, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to Dr. Tracey, Yousef Al-Abed, PhD, co-director of the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at the Feinstein Institutes, was also named to the NAI’s 2024 class of fellows.

About the Feinstein Institutes

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the home of the research institutes of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York State. Encompassing 50+ research labs, 3,000 clinical research studies and 5,000 researchers and staff, the Feinstein Institutes raises the standard of medical innovation through its six institutes of behavioral science, bioelectronic medicine, cancer, health system science, molecular medicine, and translational research. We are the global scientific leader in bioelectronic medicine – an innovative field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. The Feinstein Institutes publishes two open-access, international peer-reviewed journals Molecular Medicine and Bioelectronic Medicine. Through the Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine, we offer an accelerated PhD program. For more information about how we produce knowledge to cure disease, visit http://feinstein.northwell.edu and follow us on LinkedIn.

Matthew Libassi

631-793-5325

mlibassi@northwell.edu